Summary: South Central rolled to a 34-0 third-quarter lead over Bishop Noll and on its way to a 48-12 win.
Key plays: Nothing was especially critical in a game with a running clock, but Brady Glisic’s 38-yard TD run after the Warriors had scored twice in a span of 56 seconds stemmed any remote prospects of a comeback. S.C. (2-6, 2-2 Greater South Shore Conference) struck again 25 seconds later on an 18-yard Zack Christy run after an Antonio Guevera interception. “When a team is not put into that situation very often, they don’t know how to react when they’re put in that situation,” SC coach Buzz Schoff said. “We get up 27-0 at halftime, we’re pretty relaxed, we’re moseying around the locker room, we come out and put a quick score, just like we want to. We’re going to put this thing in the bag and turn it into a JV game, like we wanted, and then a minute-and-a-half later, we’re being outscored 12-0 by Bishop Noll. You’ve got to regain your focus and don’t give them any momentum at all.”
S.C. offensive player of the game: Glisic ran for 122 yards with scores of 38 and 44 yards, and completed 5-of-10 passes for 82 yards with TD to Evan Walters (18 yards) and Zack Christy (25 yards on a shovel pass). Jake Osburn ran for 121 yards and two scores.
S.C. defensive player of the game: Andrew Karsten had two tackles for losses, a fumble recovery an interception. He also had a scoop and score wiped out by a facemask penalty.
“That’s really three (good) weeks in a row for him,” Schoff said.
Osburn and Trent Hudspeth also had picks as Noll failed to complete any of its 10 passes.
“(Noll’s) biggest problem is they turn the ball over,” Schoff said. “That just killed them. They’ve got some explosive players. You’ve got to play fundamentally sound against them or you can give up some big plays.”
Noll scored its 12 points on back-to-back plays with a kickoff in between. After quarterback Willie Feagin turned a would-be loss into a 64-yard TD, Noll’s Amauril Fallen chased down a squib kick on the slippery field at the SC 6 and Feagin ran it in from there.
“We get up by so much, oh, we can take off a couple plays, we start getting penalties,” Glisic said. “They kept fighting. Big props to them. Whenever you’re losing by so much, it starts getting late in the game, you just get mad and frustrated.”
Odds and ends: Noll (0-3) is playing a limited varsity schedule after not playing at all in 2018 due to poor numbers. “The next two years are going to be rough, but the following two should be pretty good as long as you keep their interest up, make sure they let these games go, understand it’s a process and they’re getting better at the process,” Schoff said. “We played this team two years ago and this is a completely different team. The offense resembles something, the defense resembles something, they don’t quit on you. They’re going to be a good football team down the line as long as (coach Wayne Racine) keeps pushing them the way he’s pushing them.”
Quotable: “I couldn’t get a grip on the ball,” Glisic said of fall’s sudden arrival that saw the temperatures drop into the 40s.
“We got quite a few kids in at the end of the game,” Schoff said. “We were really hoping they would play the whole second half. If they play the whole second half, it probably becomes a football game. The (starters) have got to understand that. These are the kids that show up to work every day and make you better. They deserve some time in the spotlight, too. We just weren’t able to do it.”
Up next: Friday at Hanover Central. “That’s a strange ball game for us,” Schoff said. “They do out-match us. Historically, we kind of play them tough and then fall apart late in the second half and it ends up lopsided.”
