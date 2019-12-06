The first time Tina Larsen picked up a cue, she was 16.
She was picking up friends at Harold's Pool Parlor in Roselle, Ill., when one of them asked her to sub in while he went to the bathroom.
"I'm like, 'What? I don't play,'" Larsen said.
So guess what happened next.
"I ran the rack out," Larsen said.
From that day in high school, the Westville resident hasn't stopped filling pockets, developing a hobby into a career that over 30 years later is still bringing her acclaim. Last month, Larsen won the 26th annual U.S. Amateur Pool Championship, conducted by the American Poolplayers Association at Stroker's in Palm Harbor, Fla. It was the third time she captured the title, following up on victories in 2007 and 2003. No one woman had fashioned the hat trick before.
"I've had some guidance here and there, but most everything has been self taught," Larsen said. "I don't practice as much as I used to. I enjoy it more now than I used to, just being able to hang out and play with friends a few nights a week."
For about 17 years, while she was competing professionally, Larsen estimated she practiced 10 to 12 hours a day. Eventually, the commitment became more than she wanted to invest and Larsen returned to amateur status in the mid 2000s, though that didn't mean a reduction in playing. She's still involved in leagues in Michigan City, Porter County and Illinois, and also travels to weekend tournaments on a regular basis.
"I like my amateur status," Larsen said. "At the professional level, you don't do much except play. I did well, but it was work. It was my job. There was a lot of stress. I have other goals of my own in life that I want to reach. It's all for fun now."
The acclaim, the trophies and the money not withstanding, it's hard to beat the enjoyment Larsen still gets from putting a hot shot in his place.
"It's a male-dominated sport," she said. "They're always looking to (defeat) the women. Guys wear their egos on their sleeves and there's nothing like taking a guy's ego."
Larsen also gets a kick out of putting on a show for people who have never seen her dominate a table before.
"I get it every single time I play," she said. "Their jaws are dropping. They ask me, 'Tina, can I have a selfie with you?'"
While pool, in general, is a casual activity, the game, when played at competitive levels, requires strength in both mind and body. Larsen keeps her cardio up by working out at home on a stationary bike.
"It's probably the most demanding sport of all sports because it's 100 percent mental," she said. "It's all strategy, 100 percent a mind game. You have to play smart, know your opponent's strengths and weaknesses, and exploit their weaknesses. If you're not focused, you won't be able to do what you want to do. I've had tournaments where I've had four hours of sleep in two days. One ended at 2 a.m. and the next one started 15 hours later, and I won. It was just pure adrenaline to get through it."
Larsen played in a state tournament in Iowa in October that took 15 hours. Some events are a 'race to nine,' meaning a player has to win nine games to take a match, essentially a best-of-17.
"You know that grind is coming," Larsen said. "You drink a lot of water to stay hydrated. Sometimes, there's not even time to eat or go to the bathroom. Sometimes, you have to sit for two hours, but you can't get sluggish, tired. You have to keep yourself engaged, so I'll just socialize, watch TV. I don't get on my phone because that makes me tired. It took me three, four days after Iowa to get back to normal."
At a tournament in Michigan, play finished up at 3 a.m., so Larsen caught a nap between rounds.
"I woke up and ran eight racks," she said. "I didn't miss a ball. I was so tired, I was so focused on being done and going back to bed."
As with any sport, the challenges become greater as a player gets older and opponents get younger.
"The new kids are so good," Larsen said. "It's getting harder to hang with the new blood. I've been playing 33 years. I don't have the endurance I used to. I can't pull the all-nighters anymore."
Thursdays are now Larsen's practice day. She'll hit balls for four hours before playing in a league in the evening. She has a table in her Westville home, where she lives with boyfriend Kevin Bridges. Larsen works in the safety department at American Road Lines in Gary, which Bridges operates. The couple met at a national tournament in Las Vegas several years ago.
"I practice with him," she said.
Last month in Florida, Larsen was one of 42 players from a field of nearly 2,000 who qualified for the championship rounds from one of 33 preliminary rounds held across the country. The double-elimination tournament offered participants the opportunity to showcase their skills through a combination of 8-Ball and 9-Ball.
"You don't win anything except a title and a trophy, but it's my absolute favorite tournament," Larsen said. "It's what I gear up for now."
In addition to achieving the highest status in amateur pool, Larsen received a marble and bronze trophy, an automatic berth in the 2020 event as well as entry into a 2020 professional tournament, where the tables are nine feet, compared to the seven-foot bar tables. She's in the process of choosing which one to attend.
"I only play on bar tables," Larsen said.
If you don't catch Larsen filling up pockets, you might come across her on a golf course, where she's learning how to hit a smaller ball.
"I took three years of lessons," she said. "I'm down to an 11 handicap."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.