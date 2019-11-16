HOBART — It took Hobart just four offensive plays to strike fear in the hearts of New Prairie.
"We took the ball on the coin toss because we wanted to start fast," Brickies coach Criag Osika said.
Boy, did they ever. After throwing a perfect pass that would have been a 61-yard touchdown pass on the game's first play, Brickies quarterback Riley Johnston decided to do something with his legs.
He pulled the ball back on a read option and broke to his left. Eight Cougars stayed in the box in an effort to thwart srunning back D.J. Lipke, leaving a wide open field in front of Johnston. He burst through the gaping hole, out-racing the New Prairie defense for touchdown with 23 seconds ticked off the game clock.
"The dude just crashed on DJ and I just pulled it in," Johnston said. "I saw the end zone from like 60 yards."
The Cougars would answer, but it was all Brickies the rest of the night as the hosts throttled third-ranked NP in stunning fashion, 36-7, to win the Class 4A regional and advance to semistate.
"I didn't think we were going to be able to do it this way," Osika said.
The Cougars evened the score at 7 with a 92-yard march capped by a 34-yard pass from Chase Ketterer to Wyatt Kmiecik, but their defensive woes continued.
Once again, on the second play of Hobart's drive, with New Prairie keying in on a Johnston run, he pulled the ball back, floating a 35-yard pass down the seam to a wide open Tyler Schultz to regain the lead just 24 seconds after losing it.
"We've got three guys out of the backfield who can score on any play," Osika said. "We've got two good receicers that can stretch the field. Who they gonna cover?"
The Brickies were firing on all cylinders. On a night when the New Prairie offense needed to match scores, it couldn't do it, done in by four turnovers, three Chase Ketterer interceptions and a fumble that resulted in an 11-yard scoop and score by Benton in the second quarter.
"We made a lot of mistakes early on and couldn't come back from the deficit," said New Prairie head coach Russ Radtke. "When you make a lot of mistakes like we did in the first half, it piles up. And for us, it all piled up pretty quickly. That was the difference in this one. You can't turn the ball over like we did and expect to come out on top. Those killed us, for sure."
A costly roughing the passer penalty turned into a Matthew Hylek field goal to put Hobart 24-7 late in the half. NP looked to stem the momentum and get some points back, driving inside the Brickies 30, but a Matt Mummey pick of a deflected Ketterer throw ended a promising drive.
"The offense feels really confident, especially right now," Johnston said. "The defense didn't back down, for sure. They did an amazing job like they always do. We had a great game plan."
It only got worse. New Prairie (11-2) turned the ball over on downs on its first drive of the second half and let up a safety on an intentional grounding in the end zone by Ketterer in the ensuing possession.
"They're a great team with a great coach," Hobart's Bobby Babcock said. "The first day of a practice scared me a little bit, but after that, I was like, we're going to take care of business, it's not going to be close."
Lipke ripped off 43 yards and two plays later scored from the 5 to make it 33-7. He finished with 205 yards.
"DJ's a patient runner," Osika said. "He sets up his blocks. Very rarely does the first guy take him down."
New Prairie limited Hobart (11-2) to a field goal on a pair of fourth-quarter pushes inside the Cougars 5, but it was simply cosmetic at that point. Thee magical season that inspired state championship aspirations came to an abrupt end and 20 seniors were about to shed the navy and gold one last time.
As the clock ticked down to zero, the emotions all started coming out. Ketterer and Chris Mays, who shared the backfield for the past two years and have been varsity teammates for three, unbuckled their chin straps, sunk their heads and embraced for what felt like an eternity.
Senior lineman Zach Borror looked up at the sky in disbelief, followed shortly by a hug from his brother Adam. Record-holding senior kicker Nolan Szymanski couldn't contain himself on the sidelines, weeping into his mother's consoling arms.
The sadness was juxtaposed with the joy on the other side, where the tradition-rich Hobart program celebrated its first regional title since 1996.
"I told the guys this is something that hasn't been done here in 23 years," Osika said. "Heck, we beat a great team."
-- Jim Peters contributed to this story
Class 4A Regional
Championship
Hobart 36, New Prairie 7
Chase Ketterer rushed for 154 yards on 23 carries.
