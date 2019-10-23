How would you explain the sky to a blind person?
Whenever I see pictures of beautiful sunrises or sunsets, I think about how it just never does it full justice. The formations and colors we see in the sly only last for a moment, not even a second. The magnitude and presence of the incomprehensible view is something we see every day.
Out near the Summit Farm off County Road 500 W in La Porte, there is a runner’s paradise carved out of forests and fields. When I was younger, my friends and I from “the hood” would journey those woods hours at a time. We found swamps and power lines, old plows left rusted and covered with weeds and time.
Now those woods also occupy a great running trail that has been built and maintained by the Fontaine family. There are plenty of waves in the ever changing landscape to give challenge to any runner. Like an airplane ride, a little turbulence makes things interesting, just as the hills do in a race.
“We spent a lot of time over this month clearing the trail and keeping it clear of stumps and branches,” said Jay Fontaine, owner of the property. “ We spent four days a week at about six hours per day preparing for this day.”
The R.I.P. (Run in the Panic) 5K’s goal is to raise money for the Center Township Volunteer Fire Department. They need all the funds that can get as it takes $12,500 to suit one firefighter with the proper equipment. That is not including the training that is required, and any extra developments that the volunteers choose to have.
After a conversation with Center Township’s fire chief Marc Christiano, I learned of the intensive work the department does. Last year, the department responded to around 650 calls in Center Township alone. That includes rescue and first responding in other areas outside of the township as well.
“The importance of this fundraiser is big,” said Christiano. “Local funds pay for our training, recruitment, and retention, events like this help fill in the gaps.”
Before the race began, I spoke with Kim Anderson. She and her two children have come to the event, which has completed its third year, for the last two years. “I plan on doing the shuffle through this race,” Anderson said. “In the same breath, she directed me to her son, Seth, a sophomore from Valparaiso.
Seth told me right away that he thought he had a good chance at winning. He isn’t a runner per se, but he sure gets in his steps while playing soccer at his high school.
“I finished second or third last year, but I think I can win this tonight, “ Seth said.
Right on cue, as the race crossed its first mile, Seth was in first by at least 50 yards or so. He came sprinting up the hill at the race’s best vantage point, conveniently located near the perfectly stacked bonfire wood which stood in anticipation of a great blaze.
The sound of the Indiana Toll Road and phrases of casual encouragement filled the air as I waited for other runners to whom I had spoken with, to cross my view. I saw Beck Nelson, a transplant from England and 15-year La Porte resident, push past me and around the path.
The purpose of Nelson’s race was two-fold.
“I want to run and support the local fire brigade, and to be present and enjoy the country air and beautiful scenery,” she said.
As I moved near the finish line to see if Seth maintained the lead, I spoke with race director, Jennifer Fontaine.
“This event gets better each year,” she said. “What we do for the fire department and the amount of families that come helps us grow this race, which has 75 registered participants which is up from each of the two years we put this on.”
Once again, I saw the ever-confident Anderson turn the corner with no one in immediate sight. He crossed the line at 20:55 to take first place overall. His sister, Anika Anderson 13, won overall female with a time of 23:29.
The race was a success. The participants were privy to awards, burgers, dogs, donuts, and a massive fire which lifted towards that amazing evening sky which had taken a different form, none less beautiful, since the start of the night. I thought of the people I spoke with throughout the night, and once again, I was reminded as to why most people run in events like this. It is to serve a higher purpose than one’s self. However, that sky and warm October night rivaled in value to the virtues of the R.I.P 5K run.
