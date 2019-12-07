NEW CARLISLE — In the first few games of the season, Ethan Osowski scuffled shooting the 3-ball.
The La Porte junior guard made that a distant memory against neighboring New Prairie on Saturday.
Osowski drilled two crucial 3-pointers in a little over a minute span midway through the fourth quarter, sandwiched around a Garrott Ott-Large 3, turning a tight contest into a 12-point lead. That, coupled with stifling defense for a long stretch in the fourth, allowed the Slicers to pull away and beat the feisty Cougars 58-42 in a raucous, nearly full Cougar Den.
“I had to step into it with confidence and really knock them down,” Osowski said of his long-distance shots. “I've been struggling these last few games. I did what I usually can do. It feels great. I celebrated in the locker room. We all came together as a team.”
Following La Porte's 11-point cushion early in the fourth, New Prairie (2-1) stormed back. It got as close as three with 5:23 remaining, 40-37. From there, the Slicers (2-2) reeled off a pivotal 18-5 run to close the game.
“They're a really good team,” Slicers coach Kyle Benge said. "They're long and athletic. They've got multiple guys who are over 6-foot-4. We're only playing eight to nine guys, especially on back-to-back nights, so we kind of got tired mentally and let them get some shots up. But give us credit, we had enough composure to get it across half court, get us in our offense. And then, we had big back-to-back-to-back 3s right in a row, which is great because we haven't been knocking down shots like that.”
After the Cougars nearly completely erased a double-digit hole, La Porte responded with Osowski's 3, making it 43-37 with four minutes left. Less than a minute later, after Garrott Ott-Large forced a turnover, he nailed a trey to push the lead to nine with 3:11 to go. Osowski hit another 3, giving his team a 49-37 advantage with just under three minutes remaining. The cushion never dipped below double digits again.
“They hit a couple clutch shots,” first-year New Prairie coach Mike Bauer said. “We had back-to-back possessions where we weren't able to get a score and they hit a quick 3. But like I told my guys afterwards, 'I can't question their effort. I can't question their want to.'”
On the other end of the floor, La Porte's defense, spearheaded by Micah Spatt, held New Prairie scoreless from the 5:23 mark until there was 1:05 left. By then, the visitors led 53-39.
"Spatt was huge off the bench for us," Benge said. "(Braydon) Flagg hit a couple shots, so we put Spatt in to guard him and he faceguarded him and made everything tough. I'm just proud of him."
The Cougars scratched and clawed to try and cut into the deficit. They also had torrid long-range shooting in the fourth, hitting four treys, including three by Rylan McBride. But it wasn't quite enough. The 16-point final margin wasn't indicative of the competitiveness of the contest.
Garrott Ott-Large registered a game-high 20 points and his 3-point shooting was critical for the Slicers, who erupted for 24 fourth-quarter points. Osowski had 11 points, while Grant Ott-Large chipped in nine. Former New Prairie player Grant Gresham netted eight. Garrott Ott-Large finished 4-for-9 from downtown, and Osowski 3-of-8. As a team, La Porte finished 8-for-19 (42 percent) behind the arc.
“He's a good shooter,” Benge said of Osowski. “He was in a little bit of a slump. But he's such a hard worker, he's put in a lot of time. He had a great summer for us, a great fall, so we know it's going to come around. He just needed a game like that to get his confidence back.”
New Prairie’s Flagg earned 17 points, and McBride followed with 11. Chase Ketterer notched 10 before fouling out late.
Despite not having a great shooting night, Flagg tried his best to keep his team within striking distance.
“He hit some big shots and for us to be successful, we need him and other guys to make some shots,” Bauer said. “We have a balanced team. It's going to take a team effort every night.”
At the outset, La Porte sprinted ahead 9-0. The Cougars rallied to trim the margin to three, 14-11, late in the opening period. The visitors led 25-19 at the break and seemed to have an answer any time New Prairie tried to make a run. Both teams struggled to score in the third before the scoring picked up in the final frame.
“It says a lot about our character,” Benge said of the Slicers rebounding from getting blasted 69-44 at South Bend Washington on Friday. "The way we bounced back tonight compared to last night.”
La Porte’s junior varsity hung on to win 51-50. Alvin Rallings paced the Slicers with 15 points, and Spencer Noveroske had nine. Grady Lapczynski led the Cougars with 12, while Noah Brettin added seven.
La Porte 58, New Prairie 42
The Slicers’ Garrott Ott-Large went 4-of-9 behind the arc with 20 points.
