What's your definition of the Region?
You could ask 100 people and get just about that many answers.
Years back, it was thought to be a small part of Lake County unofficially bounded on the south by US 30 and on the north by I-94.
"Before I got the job at Wheeler, I didn't know anything existed outside of Lake County," Wheeler cross country and track coach Louie Guillen, an Andrean grad, said. "It opened a whole new world for me."
The lines certainly are more gray than they are black and white with La Porte County schools even included by virtue of their conference affiliations. It's a camaraderie that takes shape each post-season, notably in more individualized sports like cross country, where, as it gets deeper into the tournament series, athletes pick up a second identity in addition to the one of their school.
"We want to raise the profile of Region teams, Region athletes for when we compete downstate, in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne," Guillen said. "They compete against each other, but they have an admiration for each other, a respect. They're friends. There's a camaraderie."
Following the Lowell Invite a few Saturdays ago, a number of the top finishers in the girls race put their arms around each other during the awards ceremony.
After the New Prairie Invite, photos of a pack of Region girls running through the woods in the Class AAA race were posted on social media. Guillen attached the hashtag, #RegionPride, coined by Catherine Russin, whose daughter Maddie is a Crown Point standout.
"I was thinking, hey, we've got something here," Guillen said. "I got a hold of (Lowell girls coach) Scott (Coil) and told him there's something to this."
The two brought former Munster runner and Crown Point assistant Colleen Ogren, who also works at Legacy Sports sporting goods in C.P., into the conversation, and the idea of creating a Region Proud t-shirt for cross country was hatched.
"Kids want to be a part of something, a family structure," Guillen said. "Everybody knows about the studs. We needed something for the No. 13s, the No. 25s. That's what this is all about. Sometimes, we forget about the inner city schools, the county schools. They're just as important. We're all on the same page. We're trying to end the epidemic of it's all about me. That's what we're trying to accomplish as coaches and if there was ever a time it was going to happen, it's now."
Crown Point, Lowell and Wheeler all posted links to an online store on their social media accounts to purchase the shirts, which came in a wide variety of colors representing schools across the area. The runners, in essence, become a running billboard.
"We're only starting to get the word out," Guillen said. "It's starting to spread. We want the kids to wear them to their conference meets, to sectionals, regionals. It's something to bring more of us together."
Ogren said the initial response was positive and they will be opening new online stores soon with even a few more colors being added.
"We're thinking about doing one in a plain color, for somebody who maybe doesn't want to identify with one particular school," she said.
The goal is to as many local runners as possible who are competing in the New Prairie Semistate as well as the state finals the following week in Terre Haute to be fashioning a Region Proud t-shirt.
"Kids go off to college and they promote the Region," Guillen said. "I can see it spreading into other sports. (Houston Texans defensive back) Lonnie Johnson is a story of a guy who made it. He knows what Gary did for him and he gave back. We want more of those stories, the Maddie Russins from Crown Point coming back, the Karina Jameses from Lowell coming back, the Hailey Oroszes from Wheeler coming back. This can transcend the Region as well."
To order a shirt, check for links on the Crown Point, Lowell and Wheeler cross country Twitter accounts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.