Quick domination

LA PORTE — In less time than it took the two to warm up, New Prairie's Nick Boyd took the first set, 6-1, against Marquette's Sean Bardol in the No. 1 singles bracket in the boys tennis sectionals at the LeRoy Courts in Kesling Park.
After dropping the first game of the second set, Boyd won six straight games to take the set in dominant fashion once again, 6-1. Boyd's quick work Monday afternoon — including six straight games after trailing 1-0 to start the second set — to secure a quick sweep of his opponent, advancing to the next round of individual sectionals.
"It sucks that we (as a team) aren't in it anymore," said Boyd, whose Cougars fell to La Porte 3-2 last week. "But all my boys were here supporting me today, which was awesome. We're super close... I stuck to my game plan of hitting it hard, creating topspin and moving him around and it worked really well."
Boyd was consistently hitting his first, powerful serve in all afternoon, often times on or close to the lines, making returns difficult. He fed off that plenty of times, forcing Bardol to tirelessly run back and forth on the base line to return several shots.
This caused some self-induced errors from Bardol, who was visibly irritated with his performance. Sometimes the difference in a tennis match can boil down to who makes less errors, and those seldom happened on Boyd's end.
"He's really good," Bardol said. "My footwork was kind of lacking today, but credit to Nick. He's a really talented opponent. I knew going into it this was going to be one of the hardest matches of the year for me, but I learned a lot from it that I can take going forward."
Boyd will await the results of today's team regional at La Porte to determine his next opponent.
