La PORTE — Both La Porte and Valparaiso had a double-digit lead Friday night.
The Slicers made theirs hold up in a Duneland Athletic Conference girls basketball clash.
After trailing by 10 early, La Porte built its own 10-point cushion late in the third quarter, went ahead as many as 15 early in the fourth, and hung on after the Vikings cut the margin to four late, winning 55-47 at home.
“In the Crown Point game last week, we all felt like we didn't play as hard, so we just had to bring the intensity more,” the Slicers’ Nyla Asad said. “So we stressed that in the locker room, intensity, intensity, intensity. Bringing that to the table tonight is what got us the win.”
After clinging to a 35-33 advantage midway through the third, La Porte (5-3, 1-1 DAC) reeled off a 10-0 run to go ahead 45-33 late in the period.
Its' biggest lead was 49-34 early in the fourth. Then, with just over three minutes remaining, the Vikings (4-4, 1-1 DAC) clawed back. They forced numerous turnovers and took advantage of Slicers' missed free throws, trimming the deficit to 51-45 with 1:44 to go. Less than a minute later, Valpo got as close as four with :51 seconds left, 51-47. La Porte answered by taking time off the clock and getting Asad's uncontested layup off Ryin Ott's assist to make it a six-point game with :29 seconds remaining to effectively end it.
“They're a darn good team,” La Porte coach Rob Walker said. “We made a couple mental errors before the one-minute mark, but after the one-minute mark we collected ourselves and secured the win.”
The Slicers erased a 10-point deficit midway through the first quarter.
After trailing 15-5, they pulled within three at the end of the opening period and went ahead for the first time, 18-15, with 6:23 left before the break. That finished off a pivotal 13-0 spurt. La Porte led by as much as eight in the second quarter, 26-18, capping a massive 21-3 run that spanned the first and second quarters. At half, it held a 27-23 cushion.
The Slicers' defense amped up the pressure in the second and the guard Asad helped fuel the run in the whole opening stanza, tallying 16 of her game-high 25 points in the first half.
“I was just looking for my shot,” said Asad, who also had five rebounds. “I thank my teammates because they believe in me and have confidence in me. They make me have confidence in myself. Me just getting that open look made me look way better tonight than I have this whole season.”
Besides Asad, the Slicers' Kayla Jones also reached double figures with 10 points and played a solid floor game with five steals and three assists. Lauren Pollock and Ryin Ott each scored eight, while Pollock snagged 11 boards and Ott had eight rebounds. Pollock had three crucial putback baskets in the second half, and Alanti Biggers grabbed seven boards in the game.
“I like what Asad did tonight, 25 points, that's a big DAC game for her,” Walker said. “But you can't overlook Pollock. She's had two big games in a row. The only other team who's got a big like her is Crown Point. So we've got a big that's really starting to come into her own. Jones also did some positive things. She hit some shots, but she was distributing the ball well tonight.”
Aleah Ferngren and Kiana Oelling led the Vikings, both with 11 points, and Shea Pendleton followed with 10 points.
La Porte's defense held Valpo to 38 percent shooting, forced 21 turnovers and no Viking had more than 11 points, including one of their best players, Ferngren.
“We really focused on Ferngren,” Walker said. “Everything seems to go through her. And without her, they don't have a secondary ball handler like we do. So when you take their ball handler and scorer away, we were able to capitalize on that.”
There was a huge disparity in free-throw attempts, as the Slicers shot 30, compared to just six for the visitors. But the Slicers didn't fully take advantage, making only 14 for a total of 46 percent.
La Porte’s junior varsity dropped a 47-32 decision. Natalie Thiem, Aydin Shreves and Chloe Trim led the Slicers with seven points apiece.
La Porte 55, Valparaiso 47
The Slicers’ Nyla Asad poured in a game-high 25 points.
