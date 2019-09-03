Girls Golf
Marquette at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
South Central at Bishop Noll, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at LaVille, 4 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Morgan Township at South Central, 6 p.m.
LaCrosse at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
