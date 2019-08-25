Today

Grils Golf

Bishop Noll and Hanover Central at South Central, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Boone Grove at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

La Porte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at Marquette, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Culver at South Central, 6 p.m.

East Chicago Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

North Judson at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

Mishawaka at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday

Cross Country

North Judson at South Central, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

La Porte at Crown Point with Portage, 4 p.m.

New Prairie at Elkhart Central with Bremen, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Marquette at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.

La Porte at Merrillville, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Jimtown at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Chesterton at La Porte, 6 p.m.

Covenant Christian at Westville, 6 p.m.

South Bend Clay at Marquette, 7 p.m.

