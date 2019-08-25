Today
Grils Golf
Bishop Noll and Hanover Central at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
La Porte at Plymouth, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at Marquette, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Culver at South Central, 6 p.m.
East Chicago Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
North Judson at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
Mishawaka at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Cross Country
North Judson at South Central, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
La Porte at Crown Point with Portage, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at Elkhart Central with Bremen, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at Kouts, 4:45 p.m.
La Porte at Merrillville, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Jimtown at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Chesterton at La Porte, 6 p.m.
Covenant Christian at Westville, 6 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Marquette, 7 p.m.
