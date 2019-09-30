Tuesday
Boys Soccer
Westville at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Chesterton at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bridgman/New Buffalo at New Prairie, 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Porter County Conference Tournament semifinals at Washington Township, 7 p.m.
New Prairie at South Bend Washington, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 7 p.m.
