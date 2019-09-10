Girls Golf
New Prairie at Michigan City, 4 p.m.
La Porte vs. Wheeler and John Glenn, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at South Bend Clay, 4 p.m.
North Judson at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
South Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
