Girls Soccer
Michigan City at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
River Forest at Westville, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at La Porte, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
New Prairie at South Central, 6 p.m.
La Porte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
