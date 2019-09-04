Cross Country

South Central at Knox with Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Crown Point at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.

La Lumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

La Porte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie at Bremen, 4 p.m.

La Porte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Morton, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

South Bend Riley at New Prairie, 6 p.m.

La Porte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Oregon-Davis at South Central, 7 p.m.

