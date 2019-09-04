Cross Country
South Central at Knox with Oregon-Davis, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Crown Point at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.
La Lumiere at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
La Porte at Goshen, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at Bremen, 4 p.m.
La Porte at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Morton, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
South Bend Riley at New Prairie, 6 p.m.
La Porte at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Hammond Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at South Central, 7 p.m.
