Boys Soccer
River Forest at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at South Bend Adams (Northern Indiana Conference playoff), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 5 p.m.
La Lumiere at La Porte, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
LaCrosse at Oregon-Davis, 6 p.m.
Westville at La Lumiere, 6 p.m.
Marquette at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
