Girls Golf
Northern Indiana Conference tournament at Elkhart (includes New Prairie), noon
Cross Country
Lowell Invitational (includes La Porte, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
All-Catholic Meet (includes New Prairie),
Boys Soccer
La Porte at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at Illiana Christian, noon
Washington Township at Marquette, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
Michigan City at Illiana Christian, 10:30 a.m.
Lake Central at La Porte, 11:30 a.m.
Washington Township at Marquette, noon
Boys Tennis
LeRoy Classic, 9:30 a.m.
Volleyball
Concord Tournament (includes New Prairie), 7:30 a.m.
Slicer Invitational, 9 a.m.
Chesterton Invitational (includes Marquette), 9 a.m.
