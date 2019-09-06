Cross Country

Harrison Invitational (includes La Porte, New Prairie), 8 a.m.

Manchester Invitational (includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.

Connelly Invitational (includes Marquette), 10:30 a.m.

Girls Golf

New Prairie Invitational at Elbel, South Bend (includes La Porte, Marquette, Michigan City), 10 a.m.

Boys Soccer

La Porte at Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie Invitational (includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.

