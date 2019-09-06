Cross Country
Harrison Invitational (includes La Porte, New Prairie), 8 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Connelly Invitational (includes Marquette), 10:30 a.m.
Girls Golf
New Prairie Invitational at Elbel, South Bend (includes La Porte, Marquette, Michigan City), 10 a.m.
Boys Soccer
La Porte at Elkhart Memorial, 10 a.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie Invitational (includes Michigan City), 8 a.m.
