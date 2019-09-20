Cross Country
New Prairie Invitational (includes all La Porte County schools), 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
La Porte at South Bend Adams, 11 a.m.
Michigan City at Hobart, 3:30 p.m.
Marquette at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Marquette at Westville 10 a.m.
South Bend Washington at La Porte, 11:30 a.m.
Boys Tennis
Reed Invite (La Porte), 9 a.m.
New Prairie at Mishawaka Marian, 10 a.m.
Volleyball
Michigan City tournament (includes Westville), 9 a.m.
Victory Christian tournament (includes Marquette), 9 a.m.
