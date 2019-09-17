Girls Golf
New Prairie vs. Marquette at Legacy Hills, 4 p.m.
Boys Tennis
La Porte at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bishop Noll at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Hebron at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Boone Grove at Westville, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Central, 7 p.m.
