Monday

Girls Golf

DAC Invitational at The Brassie, Noon

New Prairie at South Bend Washington with Mishawaka, 3:30 p.m.

South Central at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Gary Roosevelt at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.

Westville at Argos, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Cross Country

PCC Roundrobin Meet at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf 

La Lumiere at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.

Andrean at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

La Porte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

New Prairie at John Glenn, 4 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.

La Porte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Hebron at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

New Prairie at Mishawaka Marian, 6:30 p.m.

 

