Monday
Girls Golf
DAC Invitational at The Brassie, Noon
New Prairie at South Bend Washington with Mishawaka, 3:30 p.m.
South Central at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Gary Roosevelt at Marquette, 5:30 p.m.
Westville at Argos, 6:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at South Central, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Cross Country
PCC Roundrobin Meet at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
La Lumiere at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Oregon-Davis at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
La Porte at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at John Glenn, 4 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:15 p.m.
La Porte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Hebron at LaCrosse, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at La Porte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Mishawaka Marian, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.