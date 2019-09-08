Monday
Cross Country
Porter County Conference Roundrobin meet at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
New Prairie at John Glenn, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Wheeler at La Porte, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
North White at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.
Westville at Marquette, 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Cross Country
Cougar Kickoff (includes New Prairie, Marquette and Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Marquette at La Lumiere, 4 p.m.
Michigan City at South Bend Adams, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Plymouth at La Porte, 6 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
South Bend Washington at New Prairie, 4 p.m.
Crown Point at La Porte, 4:15 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
La Porte at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.
