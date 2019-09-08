Monday

Cross Country

Porter County Conference Roundrobin meet at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

New Prairie at John Glenn, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Wheeler at La Porte, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Victory Christian at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

North White at LaCrosse, 6 p.m.

Westville at Marquette, 7 p.m.

Tuesday

Cross Country

Cougar Kickoff (includes New Prairie, Marquette and Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at North Judson, 5 p.m.

Girls Golf

Marquette at La Lumiere, 4 p.m.

Michigan City at South Bend Adams, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Marquette at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Plymouth at La Porte, 6 p.m.

Portage at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Wheeler, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Michigan City at Lake Central, 4 p.m.

South Bend Washington at New Prairie, 4 p.m.

Crown Point at La Porte, 4:15 p.m.

Lake Station at Marquette, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

La Porte at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at South Bend St. Joseph, 6:30 p.m.

Kouts at LaCrosse, 6:30 p.m.

