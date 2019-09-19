Football
New Prairie at Mishawaka, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at La Porte, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
South Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
La Porte Sectional, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
Hebron at Westville, 5:30 p.m.
LaCrosse at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
