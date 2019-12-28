Girls
La Porte 73, Elkhart Memorial 57
ELKHART MEMORIAL (8-16-19-14)
Taylor Rohm 3-6 0-0 9, Mya Reeves 6-17 0-2 13, Olivia Kinzer 0-1 0-0 0, Shelby Weidner 0-3 0-2 0, De'Mour Watson 4-15 2-6 10, Madison Axsom 6-11 0-0 16, Allison Kinzer 4-6 1-3 9, Hannah Goldsborough 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 23-59 3-13 57.
La PORTE (22-18-17-16)
Alanti Biggers 1-4 0-0 2, Nyla Asad 11-18 5-6 30, Madison Coates 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 2-8 0-0 6, Ryin Ott 8-17 3-3 20, Aydin Shreves 1-3 0-0 2, Danielle Krontz 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Pollock 4-8 1-2 9, Shelby Linn 2-5 0-0 4. Totals — 29-65 9-11 73.
3-point shooting: Elkhart Memorial 8-21 (Rohm 3-5, Reeves 1-6, Weidner 0-1, Watson 0-1, Axsom 4-8); La Porte 6-20 (Biggers 0-2, Asad 3-6, Jones 2-5, Ott 1-6, Shreves 0-1). Turnovers: Elkhart Memorial 22, La Porte 11. Total fouls: Elkhart Memorial 9, La Porte 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Elkhart Memorial 3-10, La Porte 9-4.
