GIRLS BASKETBALL
Porter County Conference Tournament
LaCrosse 52, Boone Grove 33
LaCrosse;10;15;15;12;—;52
Boone Grove;6;9;6;12;—;33
LACROSSE
Morgan Wozniak 4-13 0-0 12, Mya Morrow 3-5 8-15 15, Kaylee Welkie 4-5 5-7 13, Hailey O'Brien 0-2 0-0 0, Jersie Bartels 0-0 0-0 0, Madi Heavilin 0-1 0-0 0, Rain Walker 1-1 0-0 2, Claire Garwood 4-7 2-2 10. Totals — 16-34 15-24 52.
BOONE GROVE
Totals — 12 7-8 33.
3-point field goals: LaCrosse 5 (Wozniak, Morrow); Boone Grove 2 (Alexus Ecklund, Marianna Broton). Leaders — Rebounds: Morrow 7 (L). Assists: Morrow 6 (L). Steals: Wozniak 2 (L). Fouled out: Lexi Darnell, Emma Hylek (BG). Technical foul: Hylek. Records: LaCrosse 8-11, Boone Grove 4-16.
South Central 65, Westville 42
South Central;12;16;23;14;—;65
Westville;7;9;15;11;—;42
SOUTH CENTRAL
Faith Biggs 5-10 0-0 13, Delanie Gale 6-11 0-0 13, Olivia Marks 4-9 0-0 8, Abbie Tomblin 5-10 2-7 13, Amber Wolf 4-10 3-4 11, Lexy Wade 2-5 0-0 4, Lauren Bowmar 0-0 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 0-0 0, Elle Kimmel 1-1 0-0 2, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 27-56 5-11 65.
WESTVILLE
Grace Weston 3-6 9-11 17, Sarah Weston 2-6 2-2 6, Nicole Albers 2-6 2-2 6, Ashley Hannon 1-5 0-0 2, Peyton Rodgers 5-6 0-0 10, Chloe Fortune 0-0 0-0 0, Kayley Bowley 0-0 1-2 1. Totals — 13-29 14-17 42.
3-point field goals: South Central 5 (Biggs 3, Gale, Tomblin); Westville 2 (G. Weston 2). Leaders — Rebounds: Marks 10 (SC); Albers 6 (W). Assists: Wolf 4 (SC). Steals: Tomblin 5 (SC); Albers 3 (W). Team fouls: South Central 9, Westville 6. Fouled out: None. Records: South Central 14-6, Westville 14-5.
