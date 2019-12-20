Girls
La Porte 66, Portage 52
PORTAGE (17-7-11-17)
Kristen Cravens 5-11 0-0 14, Analise Franklin 1-4 0-0 2, Skylar Flanagan 1-6 0-0 3, Troilisia Lacey 3-8 0-0 7, Izzy Shields 1-1 0-0 2, Halle Rosado 0-1 0-0 0, Diamond Howell-Geredine 2-5 0-2 4, Jordan Barnes 3-8 3-5 9, Jaedyn Lowe 1-6 0-3 2, Taytum Torres 4-5 1-1 9. Totals — 21-55 4-11 52.
La PORTE (13-15-20-18)
Alanti Biggers 0-2 2-2 2, Aydin Shreves 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 5-13 2-3 14, Ryin Ott 8-13 4-6 22, Nyla Asad 8-13 3-4 20, Danielle Krontz 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Pollock 3-7 0-0 6, Shelby Linn 1-3 0-0 2. Totals — 25-52 11-15 66.
3-point shooting: Portage 6-26 (Cravens 4-9, Franklin 0-2, Flanagan 1-5, Lacey 1-4, Barnes 0-3, Lowe 0-3); La Porte 5-14 (Jones 2-7, Ott 2-4, Asad 1-3). Turnovers: Portage 20, La Porte 18. Total fouls: Portage 15, La Porte 13. Fouled out: None. Records: Portage 8-3, 2-2 DAC, La Porte 8-4, 2-2 DAC.
