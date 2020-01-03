Girls
Valparaiso Tournament
Semifinals
La Porte 66, Fort Wayne South 58
FORT WAYNE SOUTH (17-10-19-12)
Jaci Jones 4-16 3-5 14, Lamyia Woodson 1-3 0-0 2, Terra Easley 0-2 0-0 0, Jas Combs 2-7 0-0 6, Alaya Chapman 7-14 1-1 16, Shay Peterson 6-9 4-5 16, Justice Billingsley 1-4 0-0 3. Totals -- 21-55 9-12 58.
La PORTE (14-19-10-23)
Lauren Pollock 3-7 2-2 8, Nyla Asad 10-19 5-7 31, Alanti Biggers 1-3 1-2 3, Ryin Ott 4-12 5-5 13, Shelby Linn 1-2 0-0 2, Kayla Jones 3-8 0-2 9, Danielle Krontz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 22-51 13-18 66.
3-point field goals: FW South 7 (Jones 3, Combs 2, Chapman, Billingsley); La Porte 9 (Asad 6, Jones 3). Leaders -- Rebounds: Peterson 10 (FWS); Pollock 11 (LP). Assists: J. Jones 8 (FWS); K. Jones 8 (L). Steals: Easley 2. Team fouls: Fort Wayne South 17, La Porte 13. Fouled out: Woodson. Records: Fort Wayne South 9-4; La Porte 10-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.