Boys
Michigan City 79, East Chicago Central 50
MICHIGAN CITY (15-17-21-26)
Tahari Watson 6-9 3-4 21, Donye' Grant 0-2 1-5 1, Omarion Hatch 2-3 0-0 4, Evan Bush 4-5 0-0 9, Caron McKinney 2-8 6-8 10, Dez'Mand Hawkins 7-10 7-8 21, Shelley Miller 1-2 5-6 7, Denzel Spears 2-2 0-0 4. Totals — 25-41 22-31 79.
EAST CHICAGO (10-5-13-22)
3-point field goals: Watson 6, Bush (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: McKinney 6, Hatch 6 (MC). Assists: Hatch 5 (MC). Steals: Hawkins 4 (MC). Team fouls: Michigan City 8, East Chicago 22. Technical foul: Miller. Records: Michigan City 5-1; East Chicago 1-6.
Girls
Michigan City 68, New Prairie 33
NEW PRAIRIE (5-11-9-8)
Bri Podemski 0-0 0-0 0, Eva Dodds 0-3 0-1 0, Megan Pinter 0-0 0-0 0, Sage Mougin 0-1 0-0 0, Libby Lapczynski 2-12 2-4 6, Rachel Deutscher 0-3 0-0 0, Taylor nelson 1-3 1-3 3, Allison Pavlick 2-9 2-3 6, Maddie McSurley 1-8 1-2 3, Jaden Winters 0-0 0-0 0, Jordan Winters 5-18 4-6 15, Natalie Yacullo 0-0 0-0 0.
MICHIGAN CITY (21-14-17-16)
Tyrina Jeanes 0-0 0-0 0, Katelyn Halfacre 12-24 2-2 31, Mary Pat Kelley 1-7 0-0 3, Jaden Smallwood 3-5 3-3 9, Te'Asia Mitchell 0-0 0-0 0, Asyah Lemons 0-1 0-0 0, Ariana Lemons 3-3 0-0 6, Amira Wair 0-0 0-0 0, Dolores Adams 1-1 0-0 2, Trinity Thompson 5-11 2-3 12, Sativa Santana 2-6 1-2 5.
3-pointers: Jo. Winters (NP); Halfacre 5, Kelley (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: McSurley 8 (NP); Thompson 19 (MC). Assists: Lapczynski 5 (NP); Halfacre 7 (MC). Steals: Lapczynski 3, Pavlick 3 (NP); Ar. Lemons 3 (MC). Blocks: Jo. Winters 2 (NP); Thompson 5 (MC). Team fouls: New Prairie 9, Michigan City 17. Fouled out: Adams (MC). Records: Michigan City 5-6, New Prairie 2-9. JV: Michigan City won.
