Girls
Valparaiso Tournament
Championship
La Porte 50, Valparaiso 40
La PORTE (13-10-12-15)
Alanti Biggers 1-6 2-2 4, Aydin Shreves 0-1 0-0 0, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 3-8 1-2 7, Ryin Ott 4-10 0-0 10, Nyla Asad 9-16 0-0 18, Danielle Krontz 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Pollock 3-3 3-4 9, Shelby Linn 1-1 0-0 2. Totals — 21-46 6-8 50.
VALPARAISO (7-9-13-11)
Aleah Ferngren 2-6 0-0 5, Maddie Molnar 0-1 0-0 0, Kristin Bukata 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Douglas 4-6 0-0 9, Amelia Benjamin 1-4 4-6 6, Shea Pendleton 0-4 2-2 2, Bolanle Ayangade 2-6 0-0 4, Kiana Oelling 2-8 2-2 7, Sydney Vorrier 1-1 0-0 2, Hannah Fields 2-3 1-1 5. Totals — 14-39 9-11 40.
3-point shooting: La Porte 2-11 (Biggers 0-3, Jones 0-3, Ott 2-4, Asad 0-1); Valparaiso 3-13 (Ferngren 1-3, Molnar 0-1, Douglas 1-2, Benjamin 0-1, Pendleton 0-3, Oelling 1-3). Turnovers: La Porte 16, Valparaiso 17. Total fouls: La Porte 13, Valparaiso 13. Fouled out: None. Records: La Porte 11-4, Valparaiso 9-7.
