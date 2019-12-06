Girls
La Porte 55, Valparaiso 47
VALPARAISO (15-8-11-13)
Aleah Ferngren 4-12 0-0 11, Maddie Molnar 1-2 0-0 2, Kristin Bukata 0-0 0-0 0, Sarah Douglas 3-7 0-0 9, Amelia Benjamin 1-3 0-0 2, Shea Pendleton 4-8 2-3 10, Bolanle Ayangade 1-5 0-0 2, Kiana Oelling 2-3 1-2 11, Hannah Fields 0-2 0-1 0. Totals — 16-42 3-6 47.
La PORTE (12-15-20-8)
Alanti Biggers 0-8 2-7 2, Aydin Shreves 0-0 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 3-12 2-4 10, Ryin Ott 3-6 1-4 8, Nyla Asad 8-12 7-10 25, Danielle Krontz 0-0 1-2 1, Lauren Pollock 4-5 0-1 8, Shelby Linn 0-1 1-2 1. Totals — 18-44 14-30 55.
3-point shooting: Valparaiso 8-14 (Ferngren 3-5, Douglas 3-3, Pendleton 0-2, Oelling 2-4); La Porte 5-16 (Biggers 0-4, Jones 2-7, Ott 1-2, Asad 2-3). Turnovers: Valparaiso 21, La Porte 20. Total fouls: Valparaiso 21, La Porte 12. Fouled out: None. Records: Valparaiso 4-4, 1-1 DAC, La Porte 5-3, 1-1 DAC.
