Boys
La Lumiere 89, Michigan City 54
MICHIGAN CITY (11-12-11-20)
Dez'Mand Hawkins 5-9 3-9 15, Omarion Hatch 1-2 0-0 2, Donye' Grant 1-2 1-2 3, Jalen Bullock 2-4 0-0 4, Jamie Hodges 5-15 6-7 19, Evan Bush 3-9 1-4 7, Shelley Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Jose Jenkins 0-3 4-6 4, Denzel Spears 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 17-44 15-28 54.
LA LUMIERE (25-15-27-22)
Jeremy Sochan 4-8 2-2 11, Jaden Ivey 5-9 0-0 12, Denham Wojcik 2-4 1-2 6, Wendell Green 14-18 6-6 39, Joe Harkness 0-0 2-2 2, Ethan Vanderboegh 1-1 0-0 2, Kamari Lands 2-7 0-0 5, Jonathan Bryan 0-0 0-0 0, Treyton Thompson 5-7 2-2 12. Totals -- 33-54 13-14 88.
3-point fiels goals: Michigan City 5 (Hodges 3, Hawkins 2); La Lumiere 9 (Green 5, Ivey 2, Sochan, Lands). Leaders -- Rebounds: Bush 3, Hatch 3 (MC); Sochan 9 (L). Assists: Green 3 (L). Steals: Hodges 2 (MC), Wojcik 2 (L). Team fouls: Michigan City 10, La Lumiere 23. Fouled out: Sochan. Records: Michigan City 7-3, La Lumiere 12-2.
Girls
Knox 45, South Central 28
KNOX (10-11-10-14)
Riley Messer 1-5 1-2 3, Alexa Strong 0-0 0-0 0, Megan Bolen 2-2 3-4 7, Katie Fitzgerald 0-0 0-0 0, Remi Jordan 3-5 4-7 10, Felicity Olejniczak 6-8 4-6 16, Brianna Korcha 0-0 2-2 2, Madison Moss 0-0 0-0 0, Preston Minix 2-9 1-2 6, Addison Eskridge 0-0 0-0 0
SOUTH CENTRAL (12-1-4-11)
Delanie Gale 3-10 0-0 8, Elle Kimmel 0-2 0-0 0, Lauren Bowmar 1-1 0-0 2, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Abbie Tomblin 1-5 0-0 2, Faith Biggs 1-6 1-2 4, Lexy Wade 1-1 0-0 2, Amber Wolf 3-9 2-3 9, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Marks 0-2 1-2 1, Lillian Tolmen 0-0 0-0 0, Violet Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0
3-pointers: Knox 2-8 (Minix 2-6, Olejniczak 0-1, Messer 0-1); South Central 4-17 (Gale 2-6, Biggs 1-6, Wolf 1-1, Kimmel 0-2, Tomblin 0-2). Free throws: Knox 15-23 (Jordan 4-7, Olejniczak 4-6, Bolen 3-4, Korcha 2-2, Messer 1-2, Minix 1-2); South Central 4-7 (Wolf 2-3, Biggs 1-2, Marks 1-2). Rebounds: Knox 13 (Bolen 5, Minix 3, Jordan 2, Korcha 2, Messer); South Central 21 (Marks 8, Wolf 7, Gale 3, Bowmar, Tomblin, Biggs). Assists: Knox 5 (Bolen 2, Jordan, Olejniczak, Minix); South Central 7 (Gale 2, Wolf 2, Tomblin, Biggs, Wade). Steals: Knox 12 (Olejniczak 5, Bolen 4, Jordan 2, Minix); South Central 9 (Tomblin 3, Wade 3, Gale 2, Wolf). Blocks: Knox 2 (Minix 2); South Central 3 (Biggs 3). Team fouls: Knox 12, South Central 19. Fouled out: None. Records: Knox 19-0, South Central 12-6. South Central won JV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.