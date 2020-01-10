Boys
La Porte 66, Lake Central 58
LAKE CENTRAL (9-16-16-17)
Nick Anderson 11-22 1-2 30, Jerry Edwards 0-0 0-0 0, Graham Weber 1-2 0-0 2, Kyle Nichols 0-0 0-0 0, Mark Mileusnic 0-0 0-2 0, Ami Khatra 2-6 0-0 4, Jaiden Clayton 2-3 3-3 7, Kyle Blum 0-4 1-2 1, Nate Oakley 4-7 6-10 14. Totals — 20-44 11-19 58.
La PORTE (18-9-17-22)
Ethan Osowski 1-5 1-2 4, Zach Bragg 0-1 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 3-4 6-8 13, Garrott Ott-Large 5-15 6-8 18, Grant Gresham 6-7 0-0 10, Mason Schroeder 0-0 2-4 2, Grant Ott-Large 6-11 6-8 19. Totals — 16-43 21-30 66.
3-point shooting: Lake Central 5-20 (Anderson 5-12, Weber 0-1, Khatra 0-3, Blum 0-4); La Porte 5-17 (Osowski 1-5, Bragg 0-1, Crass 1-1, Ga. Ott-Large 2-9, Gr. Ott-Large 1-1). Turnovers: Lake Central 11, La Porte 8. Total fouls: Lake Central 21, La Porte 15. Fouled out: Blum, Oakley. Records: Lake Central 6-5, 0-1 DAC, La Porte 7-5, 1-0 DAC.
