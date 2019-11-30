Boys
La Porte 81, South Bend Clay 71
S.B. CLAY (21-13-14-23)
Robert Allen 10-21 6-9 32, Verrontae Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Christian Love 0-0 1-2 1, Nicholas Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Anttwon Gregory 1--5 0-0 3, Jahawn Horton 0-1 2-3 2, Tomias Hunt 7-14 2-5 19, Jackson Jones 4-6 0-3 8, Anthony Neal 1-4 0-0 2, Tim Kranke 2-3 0-0 4. Totals — 25-55 11-22 71.
La PORTE (15-23-21-22)
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 2-9 0-0 6, Zach Bragg 0-3 0-0 0, Micah Spatt 0-1 0-0 0, Carson Crass 8-12 3-5 19, Garrott Ott-Large 4-7 7-7 18, Grant Gresham 3-4 8-8 14, Mason Schroeder 3-4 3-4 9, Grant Ott-Large 6-17 3-5 15. Totals — 26-57 24-29 81.
3-point shooting: S.B. Clay 10-26 (Allen 6-11, Gregory 1-5, Hunt 3-8, Jones 0-1, Kranke 0-1); La Porte 5-17 (Osowski 2-7, Bragg 0-2, Crass 0-1, Ga. Ott-Large 3-6, Gr. Ott-Large 0-1). Turnovers: S.B. Clay 18, La Porte 14. Total fouls: S.B. Clay 23, La Porte 20. Fouled out: None. Records: S.B. Clay 0-1, La Porte 1-1.
Girls
Crown Point 76, La Porte 49
La PORTE (16-14-13-6)
Ryin Ott 7-16 3-3 18, Nyla Asad 6-16 3-4 15, Lauren Pollock 2-7 2-2 6, Alanti Biggers 0-6 0-0 0, Kayla Jones 2-8 2-2 6, Shelby Linn 1-4 0-0 2, Danielle Krontz 1-1 0-0 2, Abigail Hall 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Coates 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 19-58 10-11 49.
CROWN POINT (20-20-14-22)
Jessica Carrothers 10-20 2-2 22, Dash Shaw 10-14 4-6 25, Abby Stoddard 5-15 0-1 11, Alyna Santiago 4-10 0-1 8, Lilly Stoddard 3-7 1-2 7, Allie Govert 0-1 1-2 1, Alyvia Santiago 0-0 0-0 0, Nikki Gerodemos 0-2 0-0 0, Gabbie Vania 1-2 0-0 2, Mia Depta 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 33-71 8-14 76.
3-point field goals: Ott (LP); Shaw, A. Stoddard (CP). Leaders -- Rebounds: Pollock 11 (LP), L. Stoddard 16 (LP). Assists: Biggers 3 (LP), Carrothers 5 (CP). Steals: Ott 2, Asad 2 (LP); Carrothers 3, Santiago 3 (CP). Team fouls: La Porte 12, Crown Point 12. Fouled out: None. Records: La Porte 4-3 (0-1 Duneland Athletic Conference), Crown Point 7-0 (1-0).
