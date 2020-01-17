Boys
Chesterton 67, La Porte 44
La PORTE (20-7-9-8)
RJ Anglin 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Osowski 2-5 0-0 5, Zach Bragg 1-3 2-2 5, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Crass 4-9 2-2 10, Garrott Ott-Large 3-12 0-0 8, Drew Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Gresham 1-5 2-2 4, Brady Bernth 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Schroeder 1-1 1-2 3, Alvin Rallings 0-0 0-0 0, Grant Ott-Large 3-9 2-3 9. Totals — 15-44 9-11 44.
CHESTERTON (18-20-19-10)
Travis Grayson 9-14 8-8 26, Luke Lombardini 0-0 0-0 0, Karson Cardenas 0-0 0-0 0, Carson Parrish 0-0 0-0 0, Landen Johnston 1-1 0-0 2, Sean Elliott 3-4 0-0 7, Malcolm Harper 1-1 0-0 3, Chris Mullen 0-0 0-0 0, Jake Wadding 4-8 2-4 10, Tyler Vanderwoude 2-5 0-0 4, Alex Schmidt 3-9 0-0 7, Jake Warren 4-6 0-2 8, Barrett Church 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 27-48 10-14 67.
3-point shooting: La Porte 5-18 (Osowski 1-3, Bragg 1-3, Ga. Ott-Large 2-10, Gr. Ott-Large 1-2); Chesterton 3-12 (Grayson 0-2, Elliott 1-2, Harper 1-1, Wadding 0-1, Vanderwoude 0-1, Schmidt 1-5). Turnovers: La Porte 15, Chesterton 12. Total fouls: La Porte 11, Chesterton 13. Fouled out: None. Records: La Porte 7-6, 1-1 DAC, Chesterton 13-1, 2-0 DAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.