Boys
North Judson 54, South Central 45
NORTH JUDSON (12-11-13-18)
Ty Schumacher 3-6 2-2 11, Blayne Wilcox 4-8 5-6 14, Payton Cox 0-3 4-4 4, Trey Hampton 1-6 0-0 3, Cooper Hochstedler 6-18 8-9 22, Cheyenne Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Craig 0-0 0-0 0, Kelson Jordan 0-2 0-0 0. Totals -- 14-43 19-21 54.
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-5-13-18)
Brady Glisic 1-5 1-3 3, Brendan Carr 5-12 6-8 16, Gavin Scott 3-6 4-5 11, Trent Smoker 0-2 2-2, Zack Christy 4-8 4-4 13, Trent Hudspeth 0-4 0-0 0, Todd Snyder 0-4 0-1 0, Tony Guevara 0-1 0-0 0. Totals -- 12-42 17-23 45.
3-point field goals: Schumacher 3, Hochstedler 2, Wilcox, Hampton (NJ); Scott, Christy (SC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Hochstedler 6 (NJ); Carr 13 (SC). Assists: Wilcox 3 (NJ); Hudspeth 3 (SC). Steals: Hochstedler 3 (NJ); Scott 2 (SC). Team fouls: North Judson 20, South Central 21. Fouled out: Christy (SC). Records: North Judson 3-2, South Central 2-3.
La Porte 71, Elkhart Memorial 68
ELKHART MEMORIAL (19-12-18-19)
D’Arjon Lewis 4-17 2-4 13, Brackton Miller 8-16 0-0 22, Lashawn Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Titus Rodgers 1-8 1-1 3, Damarion Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Malachi Emmons 7-14 2-3 18, Brandon Brooks 4-6 2-2 10. Totals — 24-62 9-12 68.
La PORTE (26-9-17-19)
Ethan Osowski 4-9 0-0 12, Zach Bragg 0-0 1-2 1, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-1 0, Carson Crass 3-6 8-10 14, Garrott Ott-Large 6-10 1-2 17, Grant Gresham 4-5 1-1 9, Mason Schroeder 3-6 2-3 8, Grant Ott-Large 5-11 0-0 10. Totals — 25-47 13-19 71.
3-point shooting: Elkhart Memorial 11-34 (Lewis 3-13, Miller 6-12, Brown 0-1, Rodgers 0-5, Emmons 2-3); La Porte 7-18 (Osowski 4-7, Crass 0-2, Ga. Ott-Large 3-7, Gr. Ott-Large 0-2). Turnovers: Elkhart Memorial 12, La Porte 12. Total fouls: Elkhart Memorial 18, La Porte 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Elkhart Memorial 3-1, La Porte 3-2.
Kouts 57, South Central 41
KOUTS (16-16-11-14)
Parker Kneifel 4-7 2-3 11, Hunter Kneifel 2-5 2-4 7, Connor McCormack 4-6 1-2 9, Cole Wireman 9-19 3-4 21, Cale Wireman 2-9 5-6 9, Cooper Schoon 0-0 0-0 0, Matt Baker 0-0 0-0 0, Noah Young 0-0 0-0 0, Daniel Heinold 0-0 0-2 0, Joe Vick 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Croft 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 21-46 13-21 57.
SOUTH CENTRAL (6-14-11-10)
Trent Hudspeth 2-5 0-2 4, Brendan Carr 5-10 2-5 13, Gavin Scott 2-4 1-2 6, Trent Smoker 0-4 0-0 0, Zack Christy 4-11 2-5 10, Brady Glisic 1-5 0-0 2, Todd Snyder 2-3 0-0 5, Tony Guevara 0-0 1-2 1, Karson Bailey 0-0 0-0 0, Justin Bunce 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Haschel 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 16-42 6-16 41.
3-point field goals: P. Kneifel, H. Kneifel (K); Carr, Scott, Snyder (SC). Leaders -- Rebounds: H. Kneifel 8 (K); Carr 12 (SC). Assists: Ca. Wireman 2 (K); Smoker 4 (SC). Steals: McCormack 5 (K). Team fouls: Kouts 14, South Central 19. Fouled out: Glisic. Records: Kouts 5-0 (2-0 Porter County Conference), South Central 2-2 (0-1).
Girls
North Judson 40, South Central 38
NORTH JUDSON (14-4-9-13)
Abby Chambers 0-4 0-2 0, Natalie Gebka 2-6 0-0 4, Jordynn Dusek 2-6 0-0 6, Adalynn Harper 5-6 1-2 15, Lillian Frasure 4-18 5-7 13, Olivia Burkett 1-4 0-0 2. Totals -- 14-44 6-11 40.
SOUTH CENTRAL (10-10-14-4)
Olivia Marks 1-2 0-0 2, Delanie Gale 0-6 3-4 3, Abbie Tomblin 2-8 0-0 4, Faith Biggs 5-13 1-2 11, Amber Wolf 7-10 2-2 16, Lexy Wade 1-2 0-0 2, Lillian Tolmen 0-2 0-0 0. Totals -- 16-43 6-8 38.
3-point field goals: Harper 4, Dusek 2 (NJ). Leaders -- Rebounds: Frasure 8 (NJ); Tomblin, Wolf 6 (SC). Assists: Frasure 6 (NJ); Gale 4 (SC). Steals: Dusek 3 (NJ); Wolf 3 (SC). Team fouls: North Judson 11, South Central 13. Fouled out: None. Records: North Judson 8-2, South Central 7-3.
