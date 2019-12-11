Boys
Michigan City 64, Andrean 56
ANDREAN (11-12-14-19)
Eric Goodes 0-1 1-2 1, Robby Ballentine 0-0 0-0 0, Ben Jones 5-15 5-8 16, Deshon Burnett 5-10 3-4 15, Gabe Gillespie 4-5 2-7 10, Nick Flesher 5-11 2-2 14, Jake Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Dahmian Cundiff 0-4 0-0 0. Totals — 19-47 13-23 56.
MICHIGAN CITY (20-10-9-25)
Omarion Hatch 5-6 2-4 13, Jamie Hodges, Jr. 5-7 6-6 16, DezMand Hawkins 3-8 0-0 9, Evan Bush 2-4 3-4 7, Jose Jenkins, Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Caron McKinney 0-3 7-9 7, Warren Sails 0-1 0-0 0, Tahari Watson 4-9 0-0 10, Donye Grant 0-2 0-0 0, Jalen Bullock 0-0 0-0 0. Totals — 20-45 18-23 64.
3-point field goals: Burnett 2, Flesher 2, Jones (A); Hawkins 3, Watson 2, Hatch (MC). Leaders — Rebounds: Burnett 8 (A); Bush 13 (MC). Assists: Flesher 2 (A); Hatch 2 (MC). Steals: Hatch 3 (MC). Team fouls: Andrean 17, Michigan City 15. Technical foul: Goodes (A). Fouled out: Goodes. Records: Andrean 1-3, Michigan City 3-1. JV: Andrean won.
Girls
Morgan Township 44, South Central 37
SOUTH CENTRAL (9-3-9-16)
Delanie Gale 4-9 2-2 12, Elle Kimmell 0-0 0-0 0, Lauren Bowmar 0-0 0-0 0, Falyn Anthony 0-0 0-0 0, Abbie Tomblin 4-8 2-2 12, Faith Biggs 1-4 0-0 2, Lexy Wade 0-0 0-0 0, Amber Wolf 3-12 1-2 7, Holly Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0, Olivia Marks 2-7 0-1 4, Lillian Tolmen 0-1 0-0 0, Violet Noveroske 0-0 0-0 0.
MORGAN TOWNSHIP (9-9-13-13)
Gracie Abbett 2-6 2-2 7, Emma O'Brien 3-8 1-3 7, Emmy Wells 0-3 0-0 0, Grace Good 0-1 2-2 2, Shelby Whitaker 0-0 0-0 0, Ella Deporter 0-0 0-0 0, Sydney Good 4-8 0-0 10, Kassie Stanko 2-5 2-3 6, Karlie Lemmons 0-0 0-0 0, Sahara Bee 6-11 0-0 12.
3-point field goals: Gale 2, Tomblin 2 (SC); S. Good 2, Abbett (MT). Leaders — Rebounds: Wolf 7 (SC); Bee 11 (MT). Assists: Wolf 2 (SC); Abbett 4 (MT). Steals: Biggs 4 (SC); Stanko 4 (MT). Team fouls: South Central 16, Morgan Township 12. Fouled out: O'Brien. Records: South Central 6-2, 1-1 PCC, Morgan Township 8-2, 2-0 PCC. JV: South Central won.
