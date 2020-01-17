Girls
New Prairie 55, Culver Academies 37
CULVER ACADEMIES (9-2-15-11)
Lucy Pugh 2-5 4-4 10, Dionna Craig 1-4 2-2 4, Leah Marquell 0-3 0-0 0, Brighton Bird 2-6 1-4 5, Sophie Nash 0-2 0-0 0, Mallory Magee 0-1 0-0 0, Dana Rodgers 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Rivera 0-0 0-0 0, Kennedi Leeper 2-11 2-4 6, Kaleigh Kephart 0-0 0-0 0, Madison Miller 4-12 0-3 8, Anaia Johnson 2-6 0-4 4.
NEW PRAIRIE (10-14-16-15)
Bri Podemski 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Dodds 5-17 2-4 13, Megan Pinter 2-4 5-6 9, Sage Mougin 0-1 1-2 1, Rachel Deutscher 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor Nelson 0-0 0-0 0, Allison Pavlick 2-11 3-4 7, Jaiden Winters 1-5 2-2 5, Jordan Winters 8-13 0-1 20, Natalie Yacullo 0-0 0-0 0.
3-point shooting: Culver Academies 2-13 (Pugh 2-4, Marquell 0-1, Bird 0-1, Nash 0-1, Magee 0-1, Leeper 0-5); New Prairie 6-18 (Jo. Winters 4-7, Dodds 1-7, Ja. Winters 1-2, Pavlick 0-2). Free throws: Culver Academies 9-21 (Pugh 4-4, Craig 2-2, Leeper 2-4, Bird 1-4, Miller 0-3, Johnson 0-4); New Prairie 13-19 (Pinter 5-6, Pavlick 3-4, Ja. Winters 2-2, Dodds 2-4, Mougin 1-2, Jo. Winters 0-1). Rebounds: Culver Academies 35 (Bird 9, Miller 9, Leeper 7, Johnson 4, Craig 2, Nash 2, Marquell, Magee); New Prairie 34 (Jo. Winters 14, Ja. Winters 5, Pavlick 5, Dodds 4, Pinter 3, Mougin 3). Assists: Culver Academies 9 (Bird 3, Pugh 2, Leeper 2, Nash, Miller); New Prairie 14 (Mougin 5, Jo. Winters 4, Dodds 4, Ja. Winters). Steals: Culver Academies 11 (Pugh 5, Bird 3, Leeper 2, Craig, Nash, Miller); New Prairie 11 (Jo. Winters 4, Dodds 3, Mougin 2, Podemski, Pavlick). Blocks: Culver Academies 3 (Miller 2, Bird); New Prairie 3 (Jo. Winters 3). Team fouls: Culver Academies 21, New Prairie 15. Fouled out: Pugh (CA); Pavlick (NP). Records: Culver Academies 2-11, New Prairie 4-12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.