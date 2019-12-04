Girls
Kankakee Valley 58, Michigan City 49
KANKAKEE VALLEY (7-16-20-15)
Taylor Schoonveld 3-7 0-0 6, Lilly Toppen 1-12 0-0 3, Sam Martin 7-15 5-7 19, Karmen Nowak 4-8 3-5 12, Courtney Sizemore 2-6 5-8 9, Colby Sizemore 2-8 4-4 9, Amie Ramus 0-0 0-0 0, Courtney Fox 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 19-57 17-24 58.
MICHIGAN CITY (14-9-6-20)
Katelyn Halfacre 7-10 3-3 17, Mary Pat Kelley 1-4 1-4 4, Jaden Smallwood 1-4 0-0 2, Trinity Thompson 10-15 6-11 26, Sativa Santana 0-0 0-0 0, Ariana Lemons 0-2 0-0 0, Asiya Lemons 0-0 0-0 0. Totals -- 19-35 10-18 49.
3-point field goals: Toppen, Nowak, Col. Sizemore (KV); Kelley (MC). Leaders -- Rebounds: Martin 7 (KV); Thompson 17 (MC). Assists: Fox 2 (KV); Halfacre, Thompson 3 (MC). Steals: Nowak 10 (KV); Thompson 5 (MC). Team fouls: Kankakee Valley 11, Michigan City 19. Fouled out: Santana. Records: Kankakee Valley 5-3, Michigan City 3-4.
