Boys
La Porte 71, Elkhart Memorial 68
ELKHART MEMORIAL (19-12-18-19)
D’Arjon Lewis 4-17 2-4 13, Brackton Miller 8-16 0-0 22, Lashawn Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Titus Rodgers 1-8 1-1 3, Damarion Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Malachi Emmons 7-14 2-3 18, Brandon Brooks 4-6 2-2 10. Totals — 24-62 9-12 68.
La PORTE (26-9-17-19)
Ethan Osowski 4-9 0-0 12, Zach Bragg 0-0 1-2 1, Micah Spatt 0-0 0-1 0, Carson Crass 3-6 8-10 14, Garrott Ott-Large 6-10 1-2 17, Grant Gresham 4-5 1-1 9, Mason Schroeder 3-6 2-3 8, Grant Ott-Large 5-11 0-0 10. Totals — 25-47 13-19 71.
3-point shooting: Elkhart Memorial 11-34 (Lewis 3-13, Miller 6-12, Brown 0-1, Rodgers 0-5, Emmons 2-3); La Porte 7-18 (Osowski 4-7, Crass 0-2, Ga. Ott-Large 3-7, Gr. Ott-Large 0-2). Turnovers: Elkhart Memorial 12, La Porte 12. Total fouls: Elkhart Memorial 18, La Porte 14. Fouled out: None. Records: Elkhart Memorial 3-1, La Porte 3-2.
