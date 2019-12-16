Points at a premium

UNION MILLS — A 6-foot-4 guard who can run the point, create his own shot, hit 3s on offense and guard the post is a luxury in high school basketball.
It also explains why Kyle Evans smiles when he talks about senior Cooper Hochstedler.
“He makes me look smart,” the North Judson coach said. “He’s not a shooter, he’s a maker. He has an unbelievable ability to make shots nobody should hit.”
While Hochstedler was ‘held’ below his 29 points per game average Saturday against South Central, his knack for bucket-making was something that offensively-challenged Satellites couldn’t match as they fell 54-45 to the Bluejays.
“He’s a really good player, the best player we’ve seen all year,” S.C. coach Joe Wagner said. “He has a strong body. We don’t have a guard who can take over like that.”
Though he didn’t score at an efficient rate, shooting 6 of 18, Hochstedler was able to get to the rim to draw fouls and walk into jump shots enough times to help NJ (2-2) build a comfortable lead. It then used 12 fourth-quarter free throws to hold off a push that saw the hosts climb within six with 5:38 left.
“We started to run a second guy at him to get the ball out of his hands and that allowed us to get back in it,” Wagner said.
Brendan Carr shook loose for nine of his 16 points and half of his dozen rebounds in the fourth quarter to give South Central a little hope but it wasn’t enough.
“It’s a pipe dream to think we’d be able to dribble down the right side of the floor and lob it in,” Wagner said. “It would be nice if the game was that easy.”
Young and small outside of Hochstedler, NJ used a zone and pressure to make it tougher for the Satellites (2-3) to get Carr the ball.
“We’ve got some athletic kids, but we’re pretty much over-matched from a physical standpoint, playing 14- and 15-year olds,” Evans said. “Our freshman class is really, really good and they’re filling varsity roles. We defended well. We found a press that slowed them down a bit. The zone kind of neutralized (Carr).”
Perimeter shooting continued to be a sore point for S.C., which was 2 for 15 from the arc.
“That pressure is hard to prepare for in a day,” Wagner said. “I don’t want to make an excuse, but I do think some of the football guys are still getting their legs. We have guys who can shoot the basketball. We try to shoot as much as possible. Obviously, we have to do something different to get better, form shooting, shooting against close-outs. We see it every day in practice. Watching warm-ups, at one point, there were like three balls stuck in the net. We just haven’t done it in a game yet.”
Zack Christy scored 13 points and Gavin Scott added 11, including nine in the third quarter, to keep the Satellites on the fringe. “It was one of his better games,” Wagner said of Scott. “He gives us a guard who can drive. It gets help-side defenders who slide over late. He’s got to get stronger to be able to finish those better, but I like his aggressiveness a lot. We did a better job rebounding. After the first quarter, we took care of the basketball pretty well. The effort was good. If we keep the effort level up and the shots start falling, we’re going to get better. It’s easy to play defense when you’re making shots. I give them credit for continuing to play as hard as they do when shots aren’t falling. We can build off that. I told the guys we’re not in it for a pat on the back. We’re in it to win. But it’s December. We just have to stay positive.”
Blayne Wilcox and Ty Schumacher backed Hochstedler’s 22 points with 13 and 11, respectively. Schumacher, a freshman, had three of Judson’s seven treys.
“One thing we stressed was, they’re a sectional opponent now, so it’s a bigger win,” Evans said. “It’s good to see these guys in season. Any Porter County Conference team is always a tough team to beat. Credit coach Wagner. His teams are always so hard to play, even when they’re down. They look much better.”
North Judson 54, South Central 45
Brendan Carr had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Satellites.
