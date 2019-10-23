For a coach working to build a young program, there’s no better advertising than having his school host a big event.
Purdue Northwest’s Westville campus will take center stage Saturday when it welcomes the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships for cross country.
“It’s another first in a lot of firsts for PNW in its big transition to Division II,” Pride coach Austin Warner said. “I’m from Dyer, so Northwest Indiana holds a special place in my heart. The individuals who decided to join the program, I told them when they came here, we’re trying to build something special. We’ve got a very young team. Our entire men’s team is from Lake, Porter and La Porte counties. Being able to bring a championship to our home is great exposure for our program and where we want to go.”
Lake Superior State was originally scheduled to have the meet, but when it was unable to do so, PNW volunteered.
“We’re fortunate to have a beautiful course and there are some excellent courses in the state with New Prairie down the road and of course Terre Haute,” Warner said. “Teams are coming in from all over, Michigan, Ohio, Wisconsin. The GLIAC’s one of the most competitive cross country conferences around. It’s really cool to be able to do it in our own back yard.”
The field includes defending D-II men’s and women’s national champion Grand Valley State, coached by New Prairie alum Jerry Baltes. Unfortunately, the race overlaps with the New Prairie Semistate, which will be running Saturday morning as well.
“I haven’t put a lot of stock in the homecoming side thing,” Baltes said. “My assistant coach (Aaron Watson) went to Hanover Central, so it’s the same for him. It would be cool if a few people came out, but the reality of it is there’s a lot going on then. I haven’t even advertised it to too many people. I’ve just been focused on the first step in the process before the road to the NCAAs.”
When Warner took over the program, the PNC/PNW Preview Classic was held at a 5K distance, so he spent a day on the course trying to figure out how to turn it into 6K for the women and 8K for the men, all while making it spectator friendly. The layout is comprised of roughly 2K loops with the start and the finish in close proximity.
“You want to make it so people aren’t just seeing runners when they start and when they finish,” he said. “The wooded area in the back with the trails is beautiful this time of year, with the leaves changing.”
Baltes didn’t recall running the course in high school, but has spoken to a few area athletes they are recruiting about it.
“It’s a pretty conservative course, fairly flat, not super challenging,” he said. “We just have to be ready to go from the gun to compete for 6K, 8K.”
Grand Valley is the undisputed team to beat, while Warner is hopeful his PNW squads can finish in the middle of the pack.
“The kids are super excited to run on their home course,” Warner said. “We’re just looking to improve our finish in the league standings each and every year. We’ve got zero graduating seniors, so this is definitely a good stepping stone. We’ve got a long ways to go, but the core group of girls and guys have jumped at the opportunity of establishing a culture, being a part of something bigger than themselves.”
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. (women), 11:45 (men)
Where: Purdue Northwest, Westville Campus
