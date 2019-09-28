MERRILLVILLE — Despite facing an undefeated team with a stingy defense on the road, and having to make the hour bus trip twice in about 12 hours, La Porte stood up admirably Saturday.
Its defense was particularly effective, holding the potent Pirates to seven points most of the day.
Even though the Slicers had a spirited effort, Merrillville's strength and speed took control late in the third quarter, resulting in La Porte's 21-0 loss in a rescheduled game after Friday night's storms.
“I'm very proud of how hard our kids played,” Slicers coach Jeremy Lowery said. “Two of the three phases were great. Offensively, we've got to play a little better. I'm not talking effort. We've just got to execute a little bit better. It starts with me and trickles down to everyone.”
Coming off their first victory, the Slicers (1-5, 1-3 Duneland Athletic Conference) seemed to have an extra bounce in their step. They also didn't seem fazed by the record or ranking of the Class 6A No. 7 Pirates (6-0, 4-0 DAC). It might have helped that Merrillville could have been looking ahead to a DAC showdown at Valparaiso as well, but still La Porte scratched and clawed and held the Pirates to roughly 17 points below their season average.
“We just had our pride and we kept it going,” Slicers linebacker Gavin Zolvinski said of the defense. “We didn't let that first touchdown bring us down.”
The Slicers stopped Merrillville three times on fourth down, including a goal-line stand to keep it a seven-point deficit early in the second period. They halted the home team on fourth and goal from inside the 3 as the defense rose for a huge stop.
“That was incredible,” Lowery said. “Those are huge momentum swings. Those are huge moments to gain confidence. We executed. They were prepared. They executed the plan and right there was a prime example.”
Merrillville took control with a pair of touchdown runs in a seven-minute stretch from late in the third to midway through the fourth. It began to assert itself offensively with its mammoth offensive line and kept the ball away from the Slicers.
“They just wore us down,” Lowery said. “We weren't able to take advantage of a couple good field-position opportunities offensively. We couldn't just keep rolling our defense out on the field. They were too talented.”
It also might prove to be a costly loss for La Porte. Quarterback Collin Bergquist hurt his right leg late in the contest and didn't return. Midway through the third, running back Jeremiah Ruiz and offensive lineman Alex Lewis each suffered leg injuries on the same play. Ruiz later came back to play, but Lewis missed the rest of the game. Lowery said he wasn't sure of the extent of those injures.
The Pirates used a short field to go ahead 7-0 with just over four minutes left in the opening quarter.
Darius Schultz had a 14-yard run to pay dirt to the left side. That followed Merrillville receiving the ball at the Slicers’ 35 after they were forced to punt backed up in their own end.
La Porte's offense, meanwhile, scuffled to move the ball most of the game, but had some nice moments. Bergquist had a nifty 37-yard run on his team's second series, then completed a 45-yard pass to Kreg Warner down the middle of the field to move the ball to Merrillville’s 36 with five minutes left before the break. But two plays later, the Slicers fumbled as they mishandled a pitch and the Pirates recovered.
Once again, though, La Porte’s defense stuffed the home team, this time on fourth and 1 at the Slicers’ 39-yard line as Zach Purnell had a tackle for loss.
“No. 1, we prepared very well, all week long,” Lowery said of the defense. “It starts with that preparation work, and then, they were able to go out and get rewarded for how well they prepared during the week. Also, the flying around. We were flying around, we were getting bodies to the ball. Great things happen when you do that.”
La Porte's defense was paced by Zolvinski, fellow linebacker Jaden Browder and lineman Matt Neff. Warner added an interception with four minutes to go in the third.
Late in the third, Damian Dixon broke loose for a 51-yard TD run, putting La Porte in a 14-0 hole. That capped a 76-yard drive. Schultz added a 16-yard touchdown jaunt midway through the fourth to make it a 21-point margin.
Bergquist led La Porte with 76 yards rushing on 19 carries.
Dixon guided the Pirates with 80 yards on the ground, while Schultz followed with 68 yards. Aahric Whitehead went 15-of-21 passing for 188 yards with a pair of interceptions. Jeremiah Howard had 104 yards receiving.
Merrillville 21, La Porte 0
The Slicers' Collin Bergquist rushed for 76 yards.
