Persevering through the pain

MICHIGAN CITY — In the midst of his senior year at Michigan City in 2014, Luke Daurer drove two hours north up the coast of Lake Michigan to Grand Rapids, Mich. for a basketball showcase.
The Wolves' standout guard with elite vision, handles and quickness had high hopes of showing out in the event to impress collegiate coaches in attendance.
He leaped to grab a rebound during the showcase and as he made his descent, an opposing player fell right on top of his ankle, brutally snapping and breaking it at the beginning of what was supposed to be a prosperous senior campaign.
"You could hear it pop," Daurer said. "It was really bad. Apparently, I went pale; my mom said I looked like a ghost. I never broke a bone before that, so I didn't really know what was going on. I had no clue. All I knew was that it hurt really, really bad."
Oddly enough, breaking an ankle is actually not as greusome an injury as it might seem — depending on the severity. Often times, a break is better for the person's long-term health as opposed to a serious sprain.
Of course, an injury such as Gordon Hayward's two years ago is the type of ankle fracture that is significantly worse than any sprain. But thankfully for Daurer, his injury was a fraction of that.
"I was supposed to be out the whole year," Daurer said. "But I ended up coming back and playing 10 games. It was supposed to be a six-month recovery, but it only took four. I even got to play in sectionals, which was awesome. I didn't think I had a chance of playing the rest of the year, let alone play in a game that big. We lost in the championship, but it was still so much fun to be able to play the last part of my senior year."
Due in part to his productive performance in his final 10 high school games, Daurer's injury didn't deter colleges interested in him. He signed with Albion College in Michigan — a Division III school directly in between Kalamazoo and Ann Arbor along Interstate 94.
Daurer's ankle was still bothering him a year later, however, forcing him to get surgery to make his day-to-day and basketball responsibilities more bearable.
"My freshman year, I had to get another surgery," Daurer said. "I got three screws taken out because they were bothering me pretty bad. After that, I was fine. I still have some screws and a plate in my ankle to this day, they don't bother me like the three I got taken out did."
Finally, it seemed like the injuries were behind him. Daurer transferred from Albion after his freshman year to St. Xavier — an NAIA school in the south side of Chicago — with hopes of getting a better opportunity to play.
But as he learned two years prior, sometimes plans don't always work out as you might hope.
"I ended up fracturing my spine my sophomore year," Daurer said. "I don't know exactly how it happened. It was probably just constant pounding on my back, and then one day I couldn't even lift my legs. It was kind of a gradual thing, I guess. It sucked."
It may have helped that he already went through a major injury just two years prior. Knowing he could go through such a tough injury and rehabilitation process and come out on top helped Daurer cope with fracturing his spine. It never drastically set his basketball career back like one might think.
"I was out two or three months with that," Daurer said. "Luckily, I was injury-free for the rest of my career and ended up playing three years at St. Xavier. Weirdly, the spine and the ankle are the two only broken bones I've ever had."
For the most part, high school sports are about teaching life lessons — not grooming athletes to play at the next level.
Daurer's story is one of perseverance; how one can go through such serious injuries and never let it affect them in a negative way. Daurer is currently a freshman basketball coach at Westville, acting as a role model not only for what to do on the court, but also how to handle all the uncontrollable things that can happen in life.
Both lessons are invaluable, but the latter is something not all coaches possess. It's what makes Daurer different from the rest.
"Coaching Luke was an absolute joy for the two years we were together," Westville coach Drew Eubank, a former assistant at MC, said. "There wasn't a tougher player mentally or physically. He could really only play once a week (after the ankle injury) because it would swell up so bad. All that and he never complained. He just kept playing.
"Having Luke with me at Westville has been huge. Knowing that the C team is doing what we want them to do whether I'm there or not is a major help. Luke is very even keeled and has so much patience. He is a fantasitc mentor for young guards and every now and then they get to see bursts of how good a player he was and still is."
