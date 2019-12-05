KOUTS — When South Central gets its transition game going, it can put points on the board in a hurry.
The Satellites (6-1) set an uptempo pace right out of the gate Thursday against Kouts, rolling up 38 points in the first half, and kept the pedal to the metal on their way to a 67-38 Porter County Conference victory.
"It definitely takes it toll," S.C.'s Amber Wolf said of the team's constant pressure. "The traps can be frustrating. Our length can be frustrating. The defensive tips in our 1-3-1 were big. It was a big game, the first conference game, emotions were high, and we responded well. We were calm coming in."
The teams set a sharp offensive pace from the outset, both looking to get the ball down the floor in earnest. S.C. rode Faith Biggs' hot hand to a 22-15 lead after a quarter as she hit a 3, scored off the drive and in transition to produce 13 points in that span.
"Faith was the spark that got us going," South Central coach Wes Bucher said. "She's always run the floor well We've been emphasizing with her to pull up for her jumper instead of driving into traffic and the form's been there."
Allison Capouch went on an 8-0 run for Kouts in the second quarter to pull the hosts within 27-23 but an 11-2 Satellites counter to end the half pushed the margin to 13 at the break.
"One of our biggest issues was we were taking quick shots," Bucher said. "We worked all week getting ready for Kouts to run a little man and that 3-2 zone. We put in something new offensively. We just had to have patient possessions. It took a little time to adjust, but once we settled down we realized we could get ourselves opportunities if we just shot faked on the perimeter and took it to the basket. I specifically remember Amber being on the arc, shot faking, taking two dribbles, and she's at the rim. The game kind of opened up after we allowed ourselves to open up."
S.C. lulled briefly in the third quarter but freshmen Olivia Marks and Lillian Tolmen bridged the Satellites to the final period, notching nine of the team's 13 points in the period to maintain the 13-point advantage.
"Lilly's the back side of the 1-3-1 and she's like a free safety, reading passes and going to the ball," Bucher said. "She did a really good job of getting there and not making contact. She attacked the basket, distributed the ball and hit shot her free throws. Olivia played with vigor and confidence. The freshmen, at this point, we're just trying to get them to play defense, so anything they do right now on the offensive end is a plus, so that was exciting to see from them."
Kouts (8-2, 1-1) trailed 42-34 late in the third quarter, but managed just nine points over the final nine-plus minutes.
"Our passing was really crisp," Wolf said. "Boxing out was key for us. We knew we had to do that and the girls responded. We didn't give up many second-chance opportunities."
Wolf led all scorers with 22 points, while Biggs and Abbie Tomblin each pitched in 15. Tomblin also had four steals to contribute to Kouts' 20 turnovers. Capiuch topped the Fillies with 14 points.
South Central 67, Kouts 42
Amber Wolf scored 22 points.
