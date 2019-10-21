Overcoming adversity

SOUTH BEND — No one would know New Prairie was just about to play in a sectional final if they walked past the St. Joseph practice gym Saturday.
The Cougars were stretching and warming up for their upcoming championship with the Indians, belting out the lyrics to “I Want it That Way” by the Backstreet Boys. Both the song and their routines were absolute classics.
This New Prairie team had found plenty of success in 2019, and a bulk of it has to do with their closeness as a group. Don’t mistake the girls’ goofy nature for a lack of focus though. They were locked in from the get-go against St. Joseph, beating the Indians in the championship, 25-18, 16-25, 25-20, 25-13 Saturday night.
“I’ve been so stressed out this entire week,” joked New Prairie head coach Jordan Staus. “Truthfully, I was more stressed for last game though. We tend to play down to our opponents, so that could’ve been tricky for us. I knew we could beat St. Joe, and I brought up how last year we came back to wins sectionals after losing. I’m so proud of them though. Like, my hands are still red from smacking them so hard all game today.”
Whether it was avenging a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in late August, taking on a hostile road environment, or outlasting a persistent Indians squad, the Cougars had plenty of adversity to overcome in one night. Their ability to do so was evident at the beginning of the third set, all squared up at one set apiece.
Up 3-1, senior captain Katie Hancock found herself in a prime opportunity to do some damage after a perfectly-placed set sat just above her head. She jumped with her knees bent, cocked back her right arm and spiked the ball onto the hardwood floor, creating a booming thud. She turned back toward her teammates, clenched her fists and yelled, “Let’s go,” at the top of her lungs.
New Prairie needed Hancock’s leadership, with her emotionally-charging point coming at the perfect time. The Cougars won the first set by seven points in fairly dominant fashion, but a 15-5 run after leading 6-5 in the second set swung all the momentum St. Joseph’s way. Hancock has been the vocal leader of the team all season, and the turning point in the finals matchup was fueled by both her talent and ability to motivate her teammates.
“I just told them (before the third set) that if we all want to keep playing with each other, we can’t lose tonight,” Hancock said. “That kind of motivated us to go out there and play well the rest of the time. It was a brand new set and that second one was behind us at that point.”
Hancock’s determination hyped her team up in the third set, helping star hitter Elise Swistek get going. The junior Valparaiso commit is one of the most talented players in the area, as one of only two Class of 2021 players on the elite Dunes Volleyball Club to already commit to a Division I university. She possesses elite power up front and an ability to save almost any ball defensively. Both assets of her game were on full display in the third set, one that her team took by five points.
The intensity didn’t stop just there for New Prairie though. Hancock’s motivational yelling in the team huddle before the fourth set began could be heard all throughout the gym, getting her team going. The Indians just rattled off four straight points late in the third set, so a little intensity was needed to make sure that momentum didn’t carry over into the upcoming set.
What was for the most part an intense St. Joseph crowd switched. The Cougars racked up six straight points early in the fourth set after going down 2-1, and their side of the crowd got into it. Numerous chants emerged, fueling the girls to continue to compete; and compte they did.
Distracting chants from the opposing crowd and seemingly momentum-halting timeouts couldn’t slow down the train that was the New Prairie volleyball team. It went on 6-0 and 7-0 runs in the fourth set, taking it by 12 in dominant fashion to capture a second straight sectional title.
Class 3A South Bend St. Joseph Sectional
Championship
New Prairie 25-16-25-25, South Bend St. Joseph 19-25-20-13
Elise Swistek had 19 kills for the Cougars.
