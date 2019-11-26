It's rare when a one-tackle game can be an outside linebacker's most enjoyable performance of the season, but it was for Brandon Kasinger.
While the New Prairie junior registered just a single tackle against Culver Academies in the sectional semifinals, he was the most impactful defensive player for the Cougars in a dominant 49-3 performance. He constantly came off the right edge either unblocked or hardly touched due to his unparallelled speed at the position, putting pressure on and hitting the Eagles' quarterback all game long.
"That game was so much fun," said Kasinger, the La Porte County Defensive Player of thre Year. "It's weird because I really didn't have many tackles at all, but I felt like that was one of my best games of the year. I just kept running around the linemen and hitting the quarterback really hard right after he threw the ball."
Both Kasinger and the Cougars' coaching staff somewhat expected this to happen. When they watched film on Culver Academies, they identified one of their opposition's weaknesses as being a little bit slower off the ball, making it difficult to stop fast, athletic pass-rushers such as Kasinger — who is so quick he also returns punts and kicks and plays running back from time to time.
The coaches brought him aside early that week and told him about a prime opportunity for him to wreak havoc. Excited as ever, Kasinger prepared for the upcoming game so he could take advantage of the chance.
After his destructive game against the Eagles, he went up to the coaches with a wide, gleaming grin on his face and said, "That was so much fun."
"We knew he was good, but that game against Culver, that was crazy," said New Prairie associate head coach Bill Gumm. "He just had his way with them all night."
It may not have been reflected in the stat sheet, but Kasinger's performance against Culver Academies was what he described as the best game of the year for him so far. Maybe not the most important, but the most dominant performance, for sure.
The most important game of Kasinger's year, and possibly his football career thus far, came against La Porte in the season opener. A little over a year before, he tore the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during a summer scrimmage, forcing him to sit out his entire sophomore year of football.
A year-long rehabilitation process ensued, and finally, he was going to step on the field for the first meaningful down of football in nearly two years. Just because he was coming back and was a promising talent, didn't mean he was going to start, though. He had to earn his spot just like anyone else.
“You have to remember, Brandon missed a whole year of practices,” said New Prairie defensive coordinator Julio Cisneros. “So during the summer, Coach (Russ Radtke) would get on him, yelling, when he made a mistake. He missed a whole year of getting those mental mistakes out of the way, so he’s had to play catch-up. But Brandon is the type of kid that just gets motivated by that. He wants every rep he can so he can get better and catch up on what he’s missed.”
In New Prairie's practices the week of the La Porte game, that mindset was on full display. Kasinger didn’t care how many times he was replaced during practice. He wasn’t coming out. Every time his backup tried to come in, Kasinger raised his voice and asserted himself, ordering his competition for the week to stay out.
“Yeah, there’s no way I was coming out of practice that week,” he said at the time. “I needed as many reps as possible, plus I just really wanted to start against La Porte.”
Kasinger’s determination to play and to learn that week granted him the starting outside linebacker job against the Slicers, and he made the most of his first game action since tearing his ACL.
In the first half against the Slicers, he read an outside sweep to his side of the field immediately due to the repetition of facing it in practice that week. Kasinger made a beeline for the running back, lowered his shoulder and with a booming crack, pinned the kid on his back five yards behind the line of scrimmage.
"That's when I kind of realized I was back," Kasinger said. "As soon as I hit that kid, I knew I was completely recovered from my injury. I was never scared about getting re-injured and never thought about it at all from that point on. After that hit, it was all a thing of the past."
He registered seven tackles on the night, receiving defensive player of the game honors in the process. He was just getting started, however, as that was just the fourth-highest tackle total for Kasinger on the year.
He brought down 11 Andrean players two weeks later, including two for loss and a sack, and reached double digits once again with a pair of 10-tackle performances against Mishawaka and South Bend Riley.
In four of New Prairie's 13 games this year, Kasinger recorded multiple tackles for loss, including a season-high 2.5 against South Bend Adams in Week 6 — all of which were sacks. He ended the year with 63 tackles — 12.5 of them for a loss of yards — and 4.5 sacks, earning himself first-team all-conference honors, making himself the only non-senior linebacker to do so.
While Kasinger loves defense and is clearly a special player on that side of the ball, this year was a little different for him.
"I know he's going to be asking us all offseason about getting back in on offense," Gumm said. "And with Chase (Ketterer) and Chris (Mays) leaving, we're definitely going to have to use him as a ball carrier next year. He's a really talented athlete and can add a lot offensively."
It's almost as if Gumm knew exactly what Kasinger wanted to add onto his already impressive varsity football résumé.
"Aside from this year, all I've ever done in my football career was run with the football," Kasinger said. "So I'm really hoping I can get back to doing that next year. I love playing defense, but I want to get the ball in my hands a lot more than I did this year, for sure."
With the departures of Ketterer, Mays and H-back/tight end Taylor Adams, plenty of holes will be open for Kasinger to return back to the offensive side of the ball. But for now, he's not upset with how he's grown as a defender.
