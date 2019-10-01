On the world stage

The email popped up on Noah Scherf's phone as he was leaving Mass on a Saturday night.
The Earlham College sophomore noticed that it was from the U.S. Paralympic track and field team, so the Michigan City graduate knew it could be good news.
"I'd been to the Parapan American Games, so I was excited, but I didn't want to disappoint myself," Scherf said. "It's one of those things that I've always had as a goal, but at the same time, I never assumed I would make it. Even though you do a lot of work, you think it's too far off."
As Scherf read further, he realized it was what he was hoping it would be -- a confirmation that he had qualified for the World Para Athletics Championships, to be contested Nov. 7-15 in Dubai, in the 5,000 meters.
"I was kind of surprised, to be honest," said Scherf, who ran a career-best 15 minutes, 11 seconds at a meet last season in St. Louis. "I thought I was close -- I was in the 94.7 percentile -- but I didn't know for sure. I was kind of at a loss at the time."
The process was not as clear-cut as just comparing times. Standards are set for the athlete's various disabilities. The selection process was also muddled by the fact that there were no world championships in 2018, so the standards from the 2017 meet are used. Scherf's time of 32:11.92 in the 10,000 meters was ratified in the summer as the U.S. parathlete record in the event under the T-13 classification, which includes someone who is legally but not completely blind. He finished fourth in the 5,000 in 15:44.48 at the Para Pan American Games in August in Lima, Peru.
"This has been one of his dreams for a long time," Earlham cross country coach and track assistant Derick Lawrence said. "His goals are far-reaching. His ultimate goal is to represent the U.S. in the Paralympics. All the hard work he's put into it, it's not necessarily a capstone, it's just a step in the process. We're really excited for it."
Scherf was born with coloboma, a defect of both retinas. He can see at close range but not in great detail. While able to read, it, too, is at short proximity, and larger type is better. The impaired vision has never deterred Scherf from athletic pursuits. He gave football and soccer a try, but eventually found his niche in distance running and swimming.
"I think it's a testament to Noah's dedication to excellence," City cross country coach Mike Liss said. "A City kid on the world's stage is amazing."
While the 3,200 was his best race in high school track, Scherf promptly took the 5,000 and 10,000 in college.
"It's better suited to my skills," he said.
The impact Scherf has had on his Earlham teams has also been strong.
"He's a great role model," Lawrence said. "He's taken the younger runners under his wing. It's my first year as coach, and he's one of those kids you definitely relish to coach. He shows up, he enjoys what he's doing and has a desire to work hard. He has a dedication to his sport and is doing everything possible to achieve his goals. Earlham is an academically rigorous school and it takes great time management to do both at a high level. When you have those type of individuals on your team, their personality carries over. It sets the right tone."
The first semester of college, Scherf admitted, was "pretty rough." Learning to acclimate to new surroundings is challenging for any freshman, let alone someone like Scherf with limited vision.
"It took a little time," he said. "There was some self doubt, but at the same time, I made the decision to come here for certain reasons, even if there was a rough transition. I started clicking the second semester. Since then, things have been great. I love it here."
Qualifying for the Worlds is a big step in the right direction toward making the U.S. Paralympic team for the 2020 Tokyo Games, but that as well as a No. 7 ranking in the world in his race and category are by no means a guarantee.
"I don't check the rankings much," Scherf said. "It's a good indicator, but it's not something I think about a ton. I just look at them to get an idea where people are, who's done what and where I need to be. Once you're there in a race, it starts to hit home."
A history major, Scherf carries a 3.46 grade point average that includes a 4.0 in his major. He figures to go to graduate school after attaining his degree, and is considering a career as a researcher or professor after completing his education.
As his ambition was when he was in high school, Scherf doesn't aim to be a crusader for the visually disabled. He just wants to show that people like himself can accomplish great things, just like anyone else.
"If others can draw something out of it, great, fine by me," he said. "If they feel like I can help them for something, even if I didn't think I was, by all means. Some people don't know how to deal with you socially. What's really important is for people to see us as normal people."
