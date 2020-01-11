La PORTE — Entering Saturday, La Porte was averaging 58 points per game.
For the first half, it looked like it might reach that mark, or at least come close. After the third quarter, it looked bleak at best.
Offensive struggles plagued the Slicers after the break, as they mustered a mere 11 points in the second half and overtime combined, and shot just 22 percent for the game in a 44-38 overtime loss to Lake Central at Slicer Gym.
The loss snapped La Porte's five-game winning streak.
“We tried early on in the game to do a lot of 1-on-2, 1-on-3, uncharacteristic stuff we didn't do during our five-game winning streak," Slicers coach Rob Walker said. “And then, it carried over. You can't do that in basketball. We've got to be better than that.”
In addition to La Porte's offensive troubles, the Indians (10-9, 2-3 Duneland Athletic Conference) played pretty stifling half-court, man-to-man defense. That helped them hold the Slicers (11-5, 2-3) to only three points in the fourth quarter and two points in the four-minute overtime, including no field goals in OT.
After it was tied 36-36 at the end of regulation, Lake Central won overtime 8-2 and scored the bulk of its points on free throws.
“We just gutted it out,” Lake Central coach Joe Huppenthal said. “I'm so proud of these kids. We started out 2-7, and with the schedule we played, nobody gives us any recognition in terms of what we've accomplished. Now we've won eight of 10.”
Both teams really struggled to score in the fourth. La Porte led 36-33 midway through the period, but the Indians' Abby Oedzes canned a 3-pointer to knot it, 36-36, with just under four minutes left. After each team went scoreless for the next about four minutes, the Slicers had a chance to win it at the end of regulation. But Nyla Asad's 3-pointer from the left wing was blocked on a play where there might have been contact. The referees didn't make a call, though, and Lake Central got the rebound and called timeout with 1.5 seconds to go to set up one last play. Taylor Jaksich's ensuing near half-court heave was well short to force OT.
Even though it scuffled mightily offensively, La Porte had opportunities late.
“We had a shot at the end, Nyla (Asad) had a good look,” Walker said. “It didn't fall, but you either want her or Ryin (Ott) probably taking that shot at that time. It wasn't in the cards today."
Later, Alanti Biggers' game-tying trey from the left wing was also blocked with 27 seconds remaining in overtime.
“Lake Central's a good team, there's no doubt about that," Walker added. "I felt like, coming into this game, the way we've been playing, we've been playing better than Lake Central. But today, it sure didn't look like it. I really feel like we got caught up in the emotion of Senior Night. I'm not making excuses for the team. It was a really tough loss.”
The Indians tallied the first three points of the extra period to stake a 39-36 cushion. They made a free throw and scored on Oedzes's driving basket. The Slicers pulled within 39-38 on Ott's pair of free throws, which proved to be their lone points of overtime. Lake Central's defense limited La Porte to only three field goals in the second half and OT combined.
“We followed the scouting report well,” Huppenthal said. “We didn't let Ott get loose, except for a couple times. Stopping Ott was the key defensively and keeping (Kayla) Jones and (Nyla) Asad out of the lane. That was our whole emphasis.”
The Slicers’ Ott earned a team-high 21 points, finishing a perfect 6-for-6 from the charity stripe and nailing 3-of-5 behind the arc.
“Ryin played really well,” Walker said. “She seemed to be in rhythm, her teammates were finding her for shots. She had over half our points.”
Asad chipped in eight points and had an off-shooting night. Biggers scored five. No other Slicer had more than two.
Lake Central’s Jaksich recorded a team-best 13 points, while Allie Mularski had 10 points. Oedzes and Jen Tomasic both finished with nine points.
The game was tight throughout with neither team gaining separation. La Porte's biggest lead was three, while the visitors didn't take their first three-point advantage until overtime. The opening half was foul-plagued and Ott had 13 points before the break as the Slicers went ahead 27-25 at half.
La Porte’s junior varsity got nipped 34-30. Aydin Shreves paced the Slicers with 14 points, and Natalie Thiem added five.
Lake Central 44, La Porte 38 (OT)
Ryin Ott netted 21 for the Slicers.
