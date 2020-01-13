NP's Breeding wins regional

Morgan Breeding of New Prairie made short work of the 145-pound weight class in Friday's Indiana High School Girls Wrestling North Regional at Maconaquah High School in Bunker Hill.
The Cougars junior needed just 2 minutes, 29 seconds to pin her way through three matches and capture the title.
Breeding opened with a fall over Jimtown's Luisa Perez in 1:02, then stuck Emily Soderman of Penn in 23 seconds to advance to the finals, where she pinned Stella Cooley in 1:04 to claim her first regional championship. Breeding was the regional runner-up last season and went on to finish fourth in the state finals.
"Morgan's a tough kid," New Prairie coach Bobby Whitenack said.
New Prairie's Gretchen Gadacz went 2-2 in 126 pounds, losing in the second round to eventual champion Andrea Hernandez of Bellmont, while the Cougars' Kaitlin Gay was winless at 170, dropping two matches, then forfeiting her final match due to injury.
La Porte's Alyvia Ohime was 2-2 at 120 and teammate Taylor Higley 0-2 in the same weight class.
New Prairie finished 11th as a team with 37 points and La Porte 44th with four. Three-time defending state champion Penn rolled to the title, amassing 220 with Lafayette Jefferson (92) a distant second.
The state tournament is Friday at Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium, where Breeding will vie to become New Prairie's first wrestling state champion
"I'm looking to win it," she said.
