NP re-surfaces court

New Prairie's basketball court was re-surfaced as part of the school's extensive construction project. The five-week endeavor marked the first time the floor had been upgraded since the early 2000s. "There were a lot of layers," A.D. Ben Bachmann said. The setup includes plates on each end that will allow for two volleyball nets to be set up simultaneously for practice/tournament purposes. Bachmann said the design was a collaboratuve effort of the administration and basketball and volleyball coaches.

