NP Ironmen 11U wins tourney

The New Prairie Ironmen 11U baseball team won the Bombsquad Midwest Championship Tournament in Michigan City on June 27-30. It went 6-0 and beat its opponents 64-15. Also, CT Rusboldt claimed the 11U Division Home Run Derby. Pictured, front row, from left: Connor Tidwell, Trenton Mamazza. Middle row, from left: Riley Masters, Reed Robinson, Josh Jaracz, Jagger Daniels, Bryce Grzeskowiak, Ryley Conley. Back row, from left: Coach Brian Conley, CT Rusboldt, Coach Mike Robinson, Cameron Greene, Xander Freeman, Coach Trent Mamazza, Coach Ron Jaracz.

 Photo Provided

