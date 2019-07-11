NP Ironmen 11U wins tourney

The New Prairie Ironmen 11U baseball team captured the Bombsquad Midwest Championship Tournament in Michigan City on June 27-30. The team finished with a 6-0 record and defeated their opponents by a total margin of 64-15. Also, CT Rusboldt won the 11U Division Home Run Derby.
